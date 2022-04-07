Kaci Everson scored four times and the Lake Mills girls soccer team earned its first victory of the season, topping visiting Wayland Academy 7-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 5.
Addie Ninneman opened the scoring in the fourth minute followed by an Olivia Klubertanz goal in the seventh minute. Everson then scored in the 28th, 29th and 30th minutes for a first-half hat trick. Nev Ninneman added a goal shortly before halftime and Everson, who also had an assist, found the back of the net in the 51st minute for the final margin. Addie Ninneman had a pair of assists.
L-Cats goalie Ryleigh Kulow faced no shots on goal.
“This was an all around great team win,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We really had some fantastic combinations that led to goals. We really wanted to challenge ourselves to put more in the back of the net after not converting on enough chances Monday night against Big Foot.
“Our defense is doing a nice job finding our shape too. Kaci really played at a high level tonight, scoring three in less than three minutes. It was great to see the girls all so excited and supportive of one another.”
LAKE MILLS 7, WAYLAND ACADEMY 0
Wayland 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 6 1 — 7
First half: LM — A. Ninneman (Everson), 3:53, Klubertanz (A. Ninneman), 6:06, Everson, 27:50, Everson (Cefalu), 28:58, Everson, 29:57, N. Ninneman, 37:30.