MCFARLAND — Top-seeded McFarland defeated the third-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at McFarland High School on Thursday.
The loss ends a historic season for the L-Cats, who won their first conference title since 1989, earned a regional crown for the first time since the early 1990’s and posted a 29-8 overall record.
"It was a full-out effort," Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. "It was put it all out on the floor, play every minute like it’s your last and that’s exactly what they did. They gave it their all, everything was left on the floor, all of their energy, all of their heart and all of their intensity. They just played for each other tonight and unfortunately it was just a couple of things here and there, but without a doubt, they left that energy out on the floor and I couldn’t have asked for any better way to go out. If we’re going to play, it’s all-out effort."
Lake Mills, which beat state fourth-ranked Edgewood in four sets in the regional final, comes up just short against McFarland, which is ranked third in the state.
McFarland trailed 12-9 in the fifth set but rallied back, winning six of the final seven points to advance.
Offensively, senior Ava Belling finished with 19 kills, senior Katie Borchert produced 16 kills and senior Gabby Hack added six kills and seven total blocks.
Senior Sydney Lewellin served two aces while freshman Emma Kitsembel and Belling had an ace each. Lewellin also contributed a team-leading 44 assists and four total blocks.
Senior Olivia Karlen had 22 digs, Belling added 15 digs and Lewellin chipped in 14 digs.
"They ran their butts off on defense," Brock said. "McFarland has a lot of impressive hitters and our defense did a great job of getting there and getting up as much as they could."
The Spartans swept Sauk Prairie in Saturday's sectional final to qualify for state.