Nathan Chesterman hit a home run and Tyler Marty was 3-for-3 to back starter Ian Olszewski as the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team beat visiting Lake Mills 15-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-1, 4-1 Capitol) scored 11 times in the second inning and added a pair in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.
Olszewski worked four innings, striking out six and walking four while allowing just one hit but four earned runs.
Marty doubled twice and scored two times. Leadoff hitter Nate Yaroch was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Gabe Uttech added two hits in four at bats, driving in three. Brock Schneider had a two-hit two-RBI game.
After a two-out RBI double by Uttech in the second, Chesterman hit a three-run home run to left, pushing the lead to 4-0. The Warriors scored seven more times in the frame on two walks, two errors and run-scoring hit by Uttech.
Sam Giombetti had one of Lake Mills’ two hits and drove in a pair. The L-Cats are now 4-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.
Lake Mills starter Elijah Lee allowed eight earned on five hits, walking two and striking out three, over 1 2/3 innings.
The L-Cats host Columbus on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Warriors play at Luther Prep on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, LAKE MILLS 5 (5)
Lake Mills 000 05 — 5 2 3
Lakeside Lutheran 0(11)2 02 — 15 12 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM: Lee 1.2-5-8-3-2, Wiberg 2.1-4-2-3-2, De. Bruce 0.2-3-2-0-0; LL: Olszewski 4-1-4-4-6, Chesterman 1-1-1-0-0.
WP: Olszewski
LP: Lee
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch 2x4, Uttech 2x4 (2B), Marty 3x3 (2 2B), Schneider 2x3, Chesterman (HR).
MONDAY'S RESULT
WAUPUN 13, LAKE MILLS 11
WAUPUN — The Lake Mills baseball team dropped a nonconference game at Waupun 13-11 on Monday.
Lake Mills scored six times in the first and added five runs in the third for an 11-3 edge.
Waupun pulled ahead behind four fourth-inning runs and three runs in the fifth.
The L-Cats’ Andy Carpenter was 2-for-4, driving in four and scoring twice. Caleb Quest drove in three and had two hits.
Brody Henderson was 3-for-4, including a double, and Sam Giombetti had two base knocks in four at-bats. Derek Bruce had two hits and scored twice.
Ethan Foster was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs, one of which was earned, on three hits while walking three over 1 2/3 innings.
Lake Mills 605 000 0 — 11 15 4
Waupun 033 430 x — 13 15 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke (3.1-11-10-5-0-1), Foster (L; 1.2-3-3-1-0-3), Schuenke (1-1-0-0-2-1). W: Fromolz (2.1-8-7-7-1-2), Wiese (1.2-2-0-0-0-3), Gerritson (W; 2-2-0-0-3-0), Bresser (1-2-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Henderson 3x4 (2B), Carpenter 2x4 (2B), Giombetti 2x4, De. Bruce 2x5, Quest 2x5; W: Sauer 3x4 (2B), Bresser 3x4 (2B), Gerritson 3x5 (2B), Hicken 2x5, Stelsel (2B) Wiese (2B). At Thompson Field, Waupun.