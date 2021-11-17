WHITEWATER — Sydney Burling totaled 15 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped host Whitewater 61-40 in a season-opening nonconference game on Tuesday, the L-Cats’ first contest since winning the WIAA Division 3 state championship in March.
Bella Pitta and Emily Wollin added 13 points apiece for Lake Mills, which went 25-2 a season ago and graduated 10 seniors, including the team’s six-leading scorers.
"I thought our effort was outstanding," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "These girls are very coachable and effort isn’t something we’ve had to coach this first week and a half.
"We are very young and inexperienced and that showed with our turnovers and fouls which will get better. We have a lot to improve on, but it’s nice to open the season with a road win."
Jenna Hosey contributed nine points and hit two of the L-Cats’ seven three-pointers as the team won its eighth straight dating back to last year.
For Whitewater, Kindyl Kilar produced a game-high 17 points, which included 12-for-15 at the free throw line.
The L-Cats host Janesville Parker on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 61, WHITEWATER 40
Lake Mills 33 28 — 61
Whitewater 20 20 — 40
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm tp) — E. Wollin 4 4-8 13, Nielsen 1 1-2 4, Hosey 3 1-4 9, Burling 5 3-6 15, Sellnow 1 0-0 2, T. Wollin 1 0-1 2, Pitta 4 5-6 13, Kleinfeldt 1 0-3 3. Totals 20 14-30 61.
Whitewater — Kopecky 0 2-3 2, Kilar 2 12-15 17, Navejas 5 1-2 12, Grosinske 1 0-0 2, Gillerke 0 1-2 1, Amundson 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 18-26 40.
Three-point goals — LM (Hosey 2, Burling 2, E. Wollin 1, Kleinfeldt 1) 7; WW Kilar 1, Navejas 1.
Total fouls — LM 20, WW 20
Fouled out — WW Grosinske.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51, MOUNT HOREB 44
MOUNT HOREB — Marin Riesen led all scorers with 21 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-45 nonconference win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
Riesen, a junior guard who more than doubled her previous career-high in points, scored 11 in the second half and junior guard Jenna Shadoski poured in all 10 of her points after the break to help the Warriors rally from a 25-19 halftime deficit.
"In the first half, we were feeling through ourselves offensively," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "The way they were playing defense, we had to make adjustments to isolate the ball on the wing and get 1-on-1s. That's one of the things we tried to change in the second half. We tried to get the ball to Marin since she had a hot hand. We played tough defense in the first half."
Shadoski came off the right side with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left to bury a three-pointer, knotting things at 35. With 5:11 left, Riesen nailed a shot from beyond the arc that made it 38-38. The Warriors were down five with 2:01 remaining before Shadoski hit a pair of free throws and sunk a 3 from the top to make it 45 all with 1:30 remaining. On the Vikings' ensuing possession, Riesen came up with a tip that led to a steal and a breakaway layin, scoring the go-ahead bucket with under a minute left. Shadoski then made two more free throws as Lakeside prevailed in come-from-behind fashion.
Grace Vesperman and Rowan Johnson each scored 13 points for Mount Horeb.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz added 12 points for Lakeside, which travels to face Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday.
"I was optimistic about our energy and enthusiasm," Asmus said. "I was worried about how we'd play defensively. Pleasantly surprised we put together a good defensive effort."
LAKESIDE 51, MOUNT HOREB 45
Lakeside 19 32 — 51
Mount Horeb 25 20 — 45
Lakeside (fg ft-ftm tp) — Shadoski 2 4-5 10, Schuetz 5 2-6 12, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 8 3-6 21, Stein 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 9-17 51
Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm tp) — Parker 0 0-2 0, Anderson 3 3-4 9, Burke 1 0-0 2, Elliott 0 0-1 0, Vesperman 6 1-2 13, Johnson 4 4-4 13, Liebfried 2 3-4 7 Totals 16 11-17 44
Three-point goals — LL (Shadoski 2, Riesen 2), MH (Johnson)
Total fouls — LL 12, MH 20