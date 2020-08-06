FLAG FOOTBALL

The Registration deadline for the NFL Flag Football League sign-up is Aug. 21. Flag Football League 2020-21 grades 1-4: AFC (grades 1-2) Tuesdays, NFL (grades 3-4) Mondays. AFC dates are Sept. 15 thru Oct. 13, NFC dates are Sept. 14 — Oct. 12., the games will be played at the Fayville location with a fee of $50R/$60 NR.

NFL Flag 5K-1 Mini League 2020-21 grades 5K-1: games will be played on Thursdays at the Fayville location. Dates are Sept. 17 thru Oct. 15 from 5-6 p.m. with a fee of $40R/$50 NR.

First graders are allowed to play in either league.

To register visit https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/5/program_id/5/subcategory_id/10.

A full listing of programs offered can also be found at the website.

