MOUNT HOREB -- Nate Thompson scored twice as second-seeded Mount Horeb defeated the seventh-seeded Lake Mills boys soccer team 3-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday afternoon.
The L-Cats (15-3-1 overall) fell behind 2-0 after a ninth minute score by Peter Cullen and 30th minute goal by Thompson, who also scored in the 62nd minute.
L-Cat senior Brayden Ciesiolka scored unassisted in the 75th minute for the final margin.
Lake Mills bids farewell to a distinguished group of seniors, one that helped the program to its first state tournament appearance in 2019, also reaching last season's sectional final. The L-Cats are 38-16-5 overall in the last three seasons.
The Vikings advance to face sixth-seeded McFarland, which beat third-seeded Sugar River in penalty kicks on Saturday, in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
MOUNT HOREB 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1
Mount Horeb 2 1 -- 3
First half: MH -- Cullen, 8:38; Thompson (Laborde), 29:35.
Second half: MH -- Thompson (Klabough), 61:05; LM -- Ciesiolka, 74:38.
Saves: MH (Aiken) 3.