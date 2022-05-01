Lake Mills' Elijah Lee scores a run during the second inning of a nonconference road game versus McFarland on Friday. The L-Cats won 2-1 and Lee earned the decision, allowing an earned run on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings.
MCFARLAND — Elijah Lee pitched five effective innings with five strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team fended off host McFarland 2-1 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Lee allowed an earned run on three hits, walking five, to get the win. Lee walked three straight hitters with one out in the first but used a strikeout and ground ball to get out the inning with no damage done.
Reliever Payton Klettke entered in the sixth, working a 1-2-3 inning. In the seventh, the Spartans had the potential game-tying run at second when Klettke retired Dadon Gillen to earn the save for the L-Cats (8-3).
Lee helped his own cause with a leadoff single in the second and scored on a one-out base knock by Andy Carpenter, who stole home on a double steal later in the inning to make it 2-0.
McFarland cut the lead in half with a run in the third on a grounder by Gillen.
Spartans starter Ryan Vogel allowed two earned runs on two hits in two innings to take the loss.