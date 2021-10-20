RANDOLPH — The Lake Mills volleyball team went 2-1 at Saturday’s Randolph quadrangular to finish the regular season with a 26-6 overall record.

The L-Cats topped Waterloo 2-0 and DeForest 2-0 before a 25-18, 25-20 loss to Randolph.

THURSDAY’S RESULT

COLUMBUS — The Lake Mills volleyball team capped a perfect Capitol North season with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 win at Columbus on Thursday.

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Senior Katie Borchert had 25 kills, 14 digs and senior Ava Belling added 11 kills, 11 digs as both players produced double-doubles for Lake Mills in a 27-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 Capitol North win over visiting Luther Prep on Tuesday for Senior Night.

Senior Sydney Lewellin put up 51 assists for the L-Cats. Senior Olivia Karlen added 12 digs and served four aces. Senior Gabby Hack had two blocks and senior Baylei Crenshaw tallied 1.5 blocks. Borchert and Belling each added two aces.

