Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team capped a four-win week with an 18-2 nonconference home win over Marshall on Friday.
The Warriors (9-4) had nine hits, taking advantage of five Marshall errors en route to pulling ahead 12-0 after two innings to extend their win streak to four games dating back to the start of the week.
Senior starter Gabe Uttech earned the win, working three scoreless one-hit innings. He struck out four and walked two. Ben Krueger threw a scoreless relief frame.
Uttech, the team's leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4, including a double, with four RBIs, scored twice and stole a base. Brock Schneider had two hits and scored three runs.
Nate Yaroch doubled with one out in the first and scored on Tyler Marty's two-out triple to center. Schneider followed with a run-scoring single. From there, the Warriors took advantage of two errors, drawing three walks to score six more times. Uttech drove in a pair with a double to center to help cap the opening inning.
The Cardinals managed two singles.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 18, MARSHALL 2 (5)
Marshall 000 02 — 2 2 5
Lakeside Lutheran 846 0x — 18 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: McIlroy (L; 1-5-8-2-1-3), Kalish (1-2-7-6-0-5), K. Petersen (1-1-3-3-0-3), Collins (1-1-0-0-0-1); LL: Uttech (W; 3-1-0-0-4-2), Krueger (1-1-0-0-0-0), Chesterman (1-0-2-1-0-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 3x4 (2B, 4BI), Schneider 2x2, Marty (3B), Yaroch (2B).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, POYNETTE 2
POYNETTE -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team kept pace near the top of the Capitol North standings with a 6-2 road victory over Poynette on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-4, 5-2 Capitol) scored twice in the first, adding three more in the second to pull ahead 5-0. Lakeside is tied with Luther Prep in league play. Both teams are half-game behind Columbus, which is 5-1.
"Lakeside hit the ball hard and often in this one with a total of 12 hits," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. "Everyone in the order had a hit today. Unfortunately, we made some errors on the basepaths and left too many runners stranded."
Senior starter Ian Olszewski earned the victory, throwing a complete-game five-hitter. He struck out two, walked two and allowed one earned.
Brock Schneider and Olszewski had consecutive two-out run-scoring singles in the first. Nate Yaroch, who was 3-for-3, singled home a run in the second. Nathan Chesterman's two-RBI double to left made it 5-0.
Riley Schmidt went 2-for-4, Tyler Marty doubled and Calvin Murray tripled. Marty stole a base and scored twice.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, POYNETTE 2
Lakeside Luth. 230 010 0 — 6 12 2
Poynette 002 000 0 — 2 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Olszewski (W; 7-5-2-1-2-2); P: Rodewan (L; 4.2-11-6-6-0-2), McCormick (2.1-1-0-0-0-2).
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch 3x3, Schmidt 2x4, Murray (3B), Chesterman (2B), Marty (2B); P: Hanson 2x3.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 20, RIO 1
RIO — Nate Yaroch and Gabe Uttech combined for a one-hitter and the Lakeside offense exploded for 20 runs in a nonconference game Tuesday, May 18, in Rio.
Yaroch tossed a no-hitter in his four innings of work, allowing no earned runs while striking out eight batters. Uttech came in the last inning to strike out two batters.
The offense was led by Tyler Marty's 3-for-4 performance at the plate, batting in three runs while scoring four times. Yaroch finished 3-for-4, scoring three times while driving in three runs.
The Warriors scored five runs the first inning and added two more in the second. Lakeside scored another seven in the third and fourth and put on six more in the top of the fifth.
Lakeside outhit Rio, 16-1.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 20, RIO 1
Lakeside Lutheran 525 26 — 20 16 1
Rio 000 10 — 1 1 7
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Yaroch 4-0-0-2-8; R: Braatz 2-9-2-0-0.
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4 (3B), Yaroch 3x4, Marty 3x4 (3B), Schneider 2x2, Koester 2x5 (2B), Chesterman 2B.