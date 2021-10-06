WISCONSIN DELLS — Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann defeated Osseo-Fairchild junior Trinity Knudtson in a two-hole playoff to secure the last individual state-qualifying spot at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional held at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
Heckmann, who made par on the second hole of the Lake Course to advance to state for the third time, tied for fourth overall in the 48-player field.
Arcadia/Independence won the team title with a 376 and Edgewood shot 392, both advancing to state. Lakeside Lutheran (396) was third and Jefferson (401) took fourth.
For the Warriors, who were seeking consecutive trips to the state tournament, sophomores Breezy Roman (101) and Brooke Parkhurst (102) and senior Kaylea Affeld (105) also scored.
"We had high hopes coming off winning our conference and regionals," Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. "It’s always hard when it comes down to four strokes. The course was tougher on our girls today. However, we are super proud and excited for Ava as she makes her third state appearance. It’s the first time we have ever experienced a playoff to qualify as an individual. Ava and Trinity from Osseo tied the first hole on the Lake Course hole No. 1. As soon as Ava teed off on Lake No. 2 and fired her drive down the fairway, I knew she had this hole. She played the hole perfect.
"As a coach, I loved to see the rest of the Lakeside girls cheering Ava on. They are truly a tight group of girls. It was also awesome to have the support of our other RVC players like Jefferson ladies and the East Troy coach Ryan Manske out cheering on Ava.
"As a team, we have several accomplishments to end our season with - a conference title and regional win making history for our Lakeside golf program. Seniors Kaylea Affeld and Lauren Lostetter led the team and they have been solid players over the past three years. They will be missed.
"It did not end the way we all wanted it to end, but to have other coaches come up and tell me how awesome it was to play with our Lakeside girls is a win for me. Now, we cheer for Ava."
Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt shot 82, tying for low round of the day with Arcadia/Independence senior Hallie Tulip.
The state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona is 36 holes, beginning on Monday.
Team scores: Arcadia/Independence 376, Madison Edgewood 392, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Jefferson 401, East Troy 414, Osseo-Fairchild 422, Wisconsin Dells 431, La Crosse Aquinas 436.