Lakeside Lutheran senior Lily Schuetz heads the ball toward the Wisconsin Heights goal during the first half of a Capitol Conference game at LLHS on Tuesday. The Warriors won 4-3 and Schuetz scored a goal in the first half.
Ella Ristow converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute and Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team got past visiting Wisconsin Heights 4-3 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, May 3.
The Warriors (3-5-1, 1-2-1 Capitol) led 3-1 in the first half after Ella Schuetz scored on an assist by Olivia Ibeling in the 13th minute and Lily Schuetz scored on an assist by Ristow in the 30th minute.
The Vanguards’ Mikayla Teela scored on penalty kicks in the 35th and 60th minute to knot the game at 3 and wipe away the two-goal lead. Ristow, who also had an assist in the game, won it for Lakeside with three minutes remaining.
Warriors keeper Maria Vik stopped three shots to pick up the win. Lakeside had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3
Wis. Heights 2 1 — 3
Lakeside 3 1 — 4
First half — LL: Wisconsin Heights own goal, 8:00; WH: Payne (PK), 10:00; LL: E. Schuetz (Ibeling), 13:00; LL: L. Schuetz (Ristow), 30:00; WH: Teela (PK), 35:00.