Freshman guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 18 points and senior guard Ethan Foster chipped in 13 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated visiting Beloit Turner 67-56 in a nonconference game on Monday.
The L-Cats (3-3) roared out to a 40-14 halftime advantage, a margin made possible by freshman guard Ryan Horkan, who finished with 11 points, hitting three 3s off the bench in the closing stages of the half.
“We played really good basketball in the first half and that set the tone for the rest of the night,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We did a good job sharing the basketball and had some good contributions off our bench. Ryan Horkan in his first real meaningful varsity action hit three 3s that really gave us a lift.”
Hicklin applauded the team’s decision-making on offense.
“We were more selective with when we attacked and we were patient,” Hicklin said. “AJ was getting good closeouts to attack and was getting to the basket. He got 3s when they played off him a little bit. He kind of flashed his entire game tonight.”
Junior guard JP Rguig and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten added eight points apiece for the L-Cats, who host Edgerton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
For Turner (3-2), Will Lauterbach scored 14 points before fouling out. The Trojans steadily clawed away at the lead in the second half but never got within single digits.
LAKE MILLS 67, BELOIT TURNER 56
Turner 14 42 — 56
Lake Mills 40 27 — 67
Beloit Turner (fg ft-ftm pts) — Howard 2 2-2 7, Lauterbach 6 2-3 14, Hoppe 1 4-5 6, Sutherland 3 0-0 8, Repka 3 1-2 6, Hobson 6 0-0 12. Totals 21 9-12 56.
Lake Mills — Rguig 3 2-2 8, Stenbroten 3 0-0 8, Bender 6 4-4 18, Foster 5 0-0 13, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3, Carrigan 1 4-10 6, Horkan 4 0-0 11. Totals 23 10-16 67.
Three-point goals — BT (Repka 2, Sutherland 2, Howard 1) 5; LM (Foster 3, Horkan 3, Bender 2, Stenbroten 1, Hagedorn 1)
Total fouls — BT 18, LM 15.Fouled out — BT Lauterbach
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Trevor Syse scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as Belleville knocked off the host Lake Mills boys basketball team 65-51 on Saturday in a nonconference game.
The Wildcats (5-3) held a 36-24 edge in the second half and Carson Syse added 11 points.
For Lake Mills (2-3), junior guard Liam Carrigan totaled 17 points and freshman guard AJ Bender chipped in 14 points.
"Belleville is a really good team," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "They will be one of the best teams in the Capitol South. We hung with them for a while, but didn't take care of the ball in the second half. Turnovers and offensive rebounds kind of did us in. We competed for the most part with them really well."
BELLEVILLE 65, LAKE MILLS 51
Belleville 29 36 — 65
Lake Mills 27 24 — 51
Bellville (fg ft-ftm pts) — Boyum 0 4-5 4, Ace 3 0-0 6, C. Syse 4 3-7 11, Conner 5 0-2 10, Molden 2 2-2 8, T. Syse 11 2-3 24, Erickson 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-19 65.
Lake Mills — Rguig 2 2-2 7, Stenbroten 2 1-2 5, Bender 5 3-5 14, Foster 2 0-0 6, Hagedorn 1 0-0 2, Carrigan 6 2-3 17. Totals 18 8-12 51.
Three-point goals — B (Molden 2) 2; LM (Carrigan 3, Foster 2, Bender 1, Rguig 1) 7.
Total fouls — B 16, LM 17.