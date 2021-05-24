WATERTOWN -- McKenna Grossman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Taylor Roughen threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 15, as the Lake Mills softball team beat Luther Prep 7-0 in a Capitol North game at LPS on Thursday.
The L-Cats (11-2, 6-1 Capitol) scored three times in the second inning, adding four more in the fifth. Lake Mills remains tied atop the league standings with Poynette, which beat Lakeside Lutheran 10-1 on Thursday.
"Conference wins are always important, both for giving ourselves a chance to win the title as well as seeding position for playoffs," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "As a coach, I know I start to sound like a broken record, but Taylor owned the pitcher's circle again tonight. Prep got the bat on the ball a little bit more, but not much. A 15 strikeout-shutout is masterful.
"Offensively, we are getting the job done and consistently hitting in the double digits, but we are always looking to raise our bar to pressure our opponents."
Roughen, who was 2-for-4 and scored a run, walked none and faced two over the minimum while throwing 77 pitches. LPS leadoff hitter Kristine Deisinger singled to open the first inning. From there, Roughen retired 21 of the next 22 hitters, with the lone baserunner coming via an error.
Grossman's two-RBI double opened the scoring and Tessa Kottwitz followed with a run-scoring single in the second. Roughen doubled to left to lead off the fifth, stealing third and scoring a sacrifice fly by Avery Chilson. A two-out error allowed Ava Klienfelt to score and Grossman plated Taylor Wollin with a single for the final margin.
Syd Schwartz was 2-for-3 for the L-Cats, who are ranked second in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll for Division 3.
Phoenix starter Andrea Bortulin allowed two earned on 11 hits in seven frames and took the loss.
LAKE MILLS 7, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 030 040 0 — 7 11 1
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-15-0); LP: A. Bortulin (L; 7-11-7-4-0-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Grossman 3x3 (2B), Roughen 2x4 (2B), Schwartz 2x3.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 16, LOURDES ACADEMY 2
LAKE MILLS — Ellie Evenson and Taylor Roughen were both 3-for-4 and combined to drive in seven runs as the Lake Mills softball team beat visiting Lourdes Academy 16-2 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The L-Cats scored nine times in the first and led 14-0 after two.
Roughen had a no-out run-scoring double to left before consecutive RBI groundouts by Avery Chilson and Syd Schwartz made it 3-0. McKenna Grossman and Tessa Kottwitz followed with RBI base knocks before Evenson's double plated a pair. Roughen's RBI single, which plated Evenson, made it 9-0.
Roughen, who had five RBIs, drove home a pair with a two-out double in the second.
Kottwitz and Evenson each scored three times.
Chilson earned the decision, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking two in two shutout innings. Ava Klienfelt tossed two scoreless relief frames, giving up a lone single, while fanning four.
LAKE MILLS 16, LOURDES ACADEMY 2 (5)
Lourdes 000 02 — 2 5 2
Lake Mills 951 1x — 16 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — L: Blanchard (L; 4-13-16-8-2-5); LM: Chilson (W; 2-2-0-0-3-2), Klienfelt (2-1-0-0-4-1), Evenson (1-2-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 3x4 (2 2B), Evenson 3x4 (2B), Chilson (2B).
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
JOHNSON CREEK — Taylor Roughen struck out 14 in a one-hit effort in game one of a nonconference doubleheader against Johnson Creek on Saturday as the Lake Mills softball team earned 7-0 and 13-1 victories.
Roughen faced two over the minimum, retiring the last 13 hitters she faced, while throwing 71 pitches for the L-Cats, who improved to 14-2 overall.
Lake Mills scored four times with one down in the fifth. Syd Schwartz had an RBI base knock and later scored on an error. Belle Topel's two-RBI single made it 5-0.
Roughen, who was 3-for-4, helped her own cause with a one-out two-run home run on a 2-1 pitch to center in the sixth.
Ellie Evenson was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Tessa Kottwitz had a pair of hits. Roughen scored twice and Schwartz had two RBI.
Bella Herman took the loss for the Bluejays (9-5). She allowed seven earned on nine hits over six innings, striking out five and walking fifth. Herman also doubled.
In the five-inning finale, Lake Mills had 11 hits to back starter Avery Chilson, who earned the decision after 4 1/3 effective frames, allowing one earned on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Evenson had three singles and scored three times. Roughen was 2-for-3, registering a double and triple, while driving in three and scoring twice.
Chilson's RBI double in the first tied it at one, scoring Evenson. Schwartz had a run-scoring single and Ava Klienfelt drove in a pair with a single to right that made it 4-1. Lake Mills opened the second with four straight hits: McKenna Grossman, Kottwitz and Evenson each singled, Evenson's bringing in Grossman, before a two-run double by Roughen made it 7-1. Roughen tripled home a run in the fourth that extended it to 12-1.
Bluejays starter Hailey Kvalheim took the loss, surrendering seven earned on eight hits in one inning. Herman was 2-for-3 and scored from the leadoff spot.
First game
LAKE MILLS 7, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Lake Mills 001 042 0 — 7 9 1
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-14-0); JC: Herman (L; 6-9-7-7-5-5), Kvalheim (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 3x4 (HR), Kottwitz 2x4, Evenson 2x4; JC: Herman (2B).
Second game
LAKE MILLS 13, JOHNSON CREEK 1 (5)
Johnson Creek 100 00 — 1 6 2
Lake Mills 440 5x — 13 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Kvalheim (1-8-8-7-0-0), Fincutter (2.2-3-5-5-3-9), Swanson (0.1-0-0-0-0-0); LM: Chilson (W; 4.1-5-1-1-3-1), E. Wollin (0.2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3; LM: Roughen 2x3 (3B, 2B), Evenson 3x3, Chilson (2B).