Aiden Hatelberg netted a hat trick as Sugar River handed the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team its first loss of the season with a 7-3 decision at LLHS in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday.
The Warriors (5-1-1, 0-1-0 Capitol) erased a two-goal first-half deficit on scores from senior Kyle Main, assisted by junior Ethan Schuetz, in the 18th minute followed by sophomore Josh Krenke scoring in the 25th minute. Main was credited for the assist.
The second half was dominated by Sugar River, which scored four times in 14 minutes capped off by an unassisted score from Carter Siegenthaler in the 56th minute. Main scored unassisted in the 75th minute. Hatelberg, who scored unassisted in the fourth and 13th minutes, scored in the 77th minute off a Ryan Downing assist to finish off his three-goal match.
“After letting in two early goals, we were able to regain momentum and tie the game up at two goals each going into halftime,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Too many defensive mistakes were costly as Sugar River put away five more goals in the second half. We look to learn from our first loss of the season and bounce back against Deerfield/Cambridge United.”
Senior Calvin Geerdts made nine saves for Lakeside, which was outshot 16-10.
SUGAR RIVER 7, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Sugar River 2 5 — 7
Lakeside 2 1 — 3
First half: SR — Hatelberg, 4:00; Hatelberg, 13:00; LL — Main (Schuetz), 18:00; J. Krenke (Main), 25:00.
Second half: SR — Arnett, 42:00; Downing (Hatelberg), 44:00; Downing (Hagen), 50:00; Siegenthaler, 56:00; LL — Main, 75:00; SR — Hatelberg (Downing), 77:00.
Saves: SR (Kleibore) 7; LL (Geerdts) 9.
Shots on goal: SR 16; LL 10.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
WAUPUN — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team drew 1-1 at Central Wisconsin Christian in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Senior Kyle Main put the Warriors (5-0-1) ahead in the 37th minute off an assist by Archer Chaudhary.
CWC equalized in the 63rd minute as Andrew Ohman found the back of the net on an assist by Ryan De Vrles.
“Despite winning the possession battle and creating promising attacks, we were only able put up five shots on goal,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Kyle Main was able to put away a goal off of a long pass by Archer Chaudhary. CWC played physically, which was one of the ways they were able to dampen our speedy attack.”
Warrior senior keeper Calvin Geerdts made three saves.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1, CWC 1
Lakeside 1 0 — 1
CWC 0 1 — 1
First half: LL — Main (Chaudhary), 37:00.
Second half: CWC — Ohman (De Vrles), 63:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 3; CWC (Syens) 4.
Shots on goal: LL 5, CWC 4.