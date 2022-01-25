Lakeside Lutheran recipients of the 2022 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association (WCCCA) All-State Academic Award pictured from left to right include: Arnie Rupnow, Isaac Bilitz, Will Hemling, Daniel Ertman, Cam Weiland, Mark Garcia and Jon Abel.
Several Lakeside Lutheran High School cross country runners were recently awarded the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association (WCCCA) All-State Academic Award for their achievements in academics and cross country.
While the Lakeside Lutheran Cross Country program regularly sees individual runners given this academic achievement award from the WCCCA, this is only the second Lakeside team to see all of its members qualify during the same year, the first being the 2013 girls team. “This team’s hard work and dedication was as apparent in their classroom courses as it was in the courses they ran,” says coach Cameron Ausen. “Combining a first place at sectionals with such high grades is no small feat, all glory to God.”
All seven runners qualified as individuals, and the top five runners’ GPAs averaged 3.884, qualifying them all as a team as well. Team members include (from left on photo) junior Arnold Rupnow, son of Jason and Megen Rupnow, Ixonia; sophomore Isaac Bilitz, son of Ben and Sarah Bilitz, Madison; freshman William Hemling, son of Bill and Michelle Hemling, Beaver Dam; sophomore Daniel Ertman, son of Brian and Jennifer Ertman, Fort Atkinson; sophomore Cameron Weiland, son of Dan and Laurie Weiland, Fall River; sophomore Mark Garcia, son of Jorge and April Garcia, Fort Atkinson; and senior Jonathan Abel, son of Christopher and Megan Abel, Fort Atkinson.
To qualify, student athletes must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average and qualify for the state cross country meet as a team or as individuals by finishing first or second at the Sectional Meet. The top five runners’ GPAs must average at least 3.4 to qualify as a team.