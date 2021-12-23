Basketball fans in Lake Mills got an early Christmas gift.
The L-Cats rallied from down as many as 13 points in the first half to deliver it.
Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 16 points and junior guard Liam Carrigan added 14 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team topped visiting Edgerton 62-55 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
For the first time this season, the L-Cats (4-3) are winners of back-to-back games and above .500.
Bender converted an old-fashioned 3-point play in transition to cut the Crimson Tide (2-5) lead, which at one point was 27-14 after a basket by junior wing Will Schuman, to 29-23 at the break.
Lake Mills, which shot just 15-for-34 at the free throw line, reeled off the first eight points of the second period to grab the lead.
“We did a good job getting the ball inside,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Matt Stenbroten played a pivotal role on our run to open the second half. We got the ball inside and forced them to burn a few timeouts.
“We were able to control the boards on both ends, score inside and get to the basket. Early on, we were relying on 3s that weren’t falling. Once we mixed up the offense, we had better success.”
Junior guard JP Rguig scored all eight of his points in the second half and senior guard Ethan Foster also added eight points.
For Edgerton, Connor Coombs led three players in double-figures scoring with 18.
“AJ did a good job of making Coombs work for the shots he hit,” Hicklin said. “AJ was right in his face on the shots he made. Good players like that are going to get their shots. We did a good job of not letting him in the paint to create for others. He ended up getting about his average but had to work to get it.”
The L-Cats have come a long way in the first month of the season and are looking to continue improving as the calendar turns towards 2022.
“We are learning and getting better,” Hicklin said. “We have to be improving as fast as anyone in the state from game one against Deerfield to now. We’ll look to continue this upward trend in 2022.
“I like the team we got. They are willing to work and take coaching. That’s why they are starting to have success. It’s about getting a little bit better every day. That’s been our focus, and this group has embraced that.”
The L-Cats host Jefferson on Monday at 3 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 62, EDGERTON 55
Edgerton 29 26 — 55
Lake Mills 23 39 — 62
Edgerton (fg ft-ftm pts) — Zellmer 4 1-2 11, Coombs 6 3-4 18, Schaffner 4 0-0 11, Schuman 2 1-2 5, Fox 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 0-0 2, Appel 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-10 55.
Lake Mills — Rguig 3 2-3 8, Stenbroten 4 4-8 13, Bender 6 1-5 16, Foster 2 3-6 8, Carrigan 4 5-12 14, Horkan 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 15-34 62.
Three-point goals — E (Coombs 3, Schaffner 3, Zellmer 2) 8; LM (Bender 3, Stenbroten 1, Foster 1, Carrigan 1, Horkan 1).
Total fouls — E 25, LM 10. Fouled out — E Zellmer, Hanson