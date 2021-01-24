COLUMBUS — Senior forward Charlie Bender tallied a game-high 14 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 10 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its seventh straight game, beating host Columbus 39-29 in a Capitol North tilt on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-4, 4-1 Capitol North) kept pace with first-place Lakeside Lutheran, which beat Poynette 58-48 on Friday to improve to 5-0 in league play.
Senior forwards Jaxson Retrum (eight points) and Adam Moen (seven) also scored for Lake Mills, which led 16-11 at the halftime break and went 13-for-25 at the free throw line.
Columbus hit a 3-pointer early before going 10 minutes, 10 seconds without scoring to fall behind 11-3. Bender, who scored 11 second-half points, hit a layup that made it 32-21 L-Cats with under four minutes to go. Lake Mills went 5 of 8 at the free throw line down the stretch to help seal it.
Uttech led the Cardinals (4-6, 0-3) with eight points. Columbus went 10-for-50 from the field.
The L-Cats, who are second-ranked in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, were held to a season-low in points and 24 shy of their season average.
Lake Mills travels to face Waterloo on Monday at 7:15 p.m. in a Capitol Crossover.
LAKE MILLS 39, COLUMBUS 29
Lake Mills 16 23 — 39
Columbus 11 18 — 29
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 3-8 10; Retrum 3 2-4 8; Moen 1 5-7 7; Bender 5 3-6 14. Totals 12 13-25 39.
COLUMBUS — Carthew 2 0-0 5; Uttech 4 0-0 8; Co. Brunell 2 0-0 4; Schroeder 1 2-2 4; Ca. Brunell 1 3-4 6; Selk 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 7-10 29.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Bender 1); C 2 (Carthew 1, Ca. Brunell 1). Total fouls: LM 10; C 18.
