Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes of an 8-0 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland in a Capitol Conference match at LLHS on Saturday.
Junior Kyle Main opened the scoring on an assist from sophomore Tyler Gresens in the 13th minute. Three minutes later, sophomore Ethan Schuetz scored on an assist by Main, who finished with two goals and three assists.
“Despite brisk and slightly wet conditions, we were able to keep possession of the ball and connect with quick passes better than we have all year,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.
“It was great being able to get more players involved in the attack behind Kyle Main’s two goals and three assists. Six other players accounted for a goal each as they poured in especially in the second half.”
Junior Calvin Geerdts’ 30th-minute goal was assisted by Schuetz and the Warriors (3-3-1) led Hustisford/Dodgeland (0-2-0) 3-0 at the break before five second-period scores.
The Warriors outshot H/D 29-4 as Geerdts and senior goalie Ryan Punzel each had two saves.
“It was also nice to keep a clean sheet for our keepers Punzel and Geerdts who shared the duty,” Dorn said.
Hatcher (Roekle), 86:00; Wohling (Chaudhary), 88:00.
LUTHER PREP 2,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team could not overcome a two-goal deficit in the Warriors’ 2-1 defeat to Luther Prep on Thursday in a Capitol Conference game at LLHS.
“The matchup tonight was fairly even across the board in my opinion,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “It never felt like one team had complete control over the game for long stretches of time.”
The Phoenix (5-3-1, 3-2-1 Capitol Conference) scored the first goal of the game in the second half when junior midfielder Jesus Chavez-Alejandre scored in the 56th minute. Junior midfielder Owen Heiman made it 2-0 shortly after with another goal in the 65th minute.
“We owned the middle this game which really created many chances for us,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “I was very happy how aggressive we were all 90 minutes. This helped us keep the momentum on our side for the majority of the game. Lakeside always plays tough, and they made our defense work extra hard tonight.”
The Warriors (2-3-1) got on the board in the 74th minute when junior Isaiah Asmus scored off an assist from senior Elijah Wohling.
“After a couple mishaps on the defense let the two goals in, our guys didn’t give up,” Dorn said. “Our play sharpened and we were able to put a goal on the scoreboard.”
It was the last goal of the game as Luther Prep junior goalie Jackson Heiman ended the game with six saves, while Lakeside keeper senior Ryan Punzel stopped 11 shots.
“We got momentum at the end, but it just wasn’t enough,” Dorn said.
