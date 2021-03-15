Eau Claire senior guard Cam Kuepers was named honorable-mention all-conference for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in recently held voting.

Kuepers, a Lakeside Lutheran graduate, averaged 12.8 points per game, 46 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from 3 and 95 percent from the line for Blugolds team that went 2-3 during an abbreviated 2021 campaign.

Kuepers and Stevens Point senior guard Brady Wagner, a Lake Mills grad, were each named to the all-sportsmanship team.

La Crosse's Wyatt Cook took home player of the year accolades.

