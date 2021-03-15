Eau Claire senior guard Cam Kuepers was named honorable-mention all-conference for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in recently held voting.
Kuepers, a Lakeside Lutheran graduate, averaged 12.8 points per game, 46 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from 3 and 95 percent from the line for Blugolds team that went 2-3 during an abbreviated 2021 campaign.
Kuepers and Stevens Point senior guard Brady Wagner, a Lake Mills grad, were each named to the all-sportsmanship team.
La Crosse's Wyatt Cook took home player of the year accolades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.