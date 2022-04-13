POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team opened Capitol North play with a 14-2 road win over Poynette on Tuesday, April 12.
The Warriors (3-1, 1-0 Capitol North) led 9-1 after three innings.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta went the distance to earn the win, tossing five innings while allowing two earned on six hits with four strikeouts, three walks.
“Buchta settled in nicely after a few early walks and attacked hitters well after we got him some early run support,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Kole Lostetter had a two-RBI single in the first, Nate Yaroch added a run-scoring single in the second before the Warriors scored six times on six hits in the third. Jack DePrey and Tyler Chopp had back-to-back RBI singles before Tyler Marty capped the inning with a two-out, two-run triple to center.
Chopp, Lostetter, Calvin Murray and Brock Schneider each had two-hit games for the Warriors. Leadoff hitter Nolan Meis walked four times and scored twice.
“Offensively, eight different batters drove in runs,” Ziel said. “We put the ball in play much more consistently today than we did on Monday (against River Valley), striking out just three times.
“Our defense had its best showing so far. We made zero errors, and we also did a great job of making plays in order to prevent Poynette from putting together a big inning.”