DEERFIELD — Cooper Murphy had three hits, driving in four, and Caleb Quest had three RBIs as the Lake Mills baseball team beat Cambridge 8-1 in a nonconference game to open the season on Tuesday, April 5.
Murphy and Quest — the team’s No. 6 and No. 7 hitters, respectively — had five base hits, including three by Murphy. Murphy had an RBI base knock in the fourth to knot the score at 1. Quest followed with a run-scoring single, giving the L-Cats the lead for good in a game contested at Deerfield High School.
Murphy added a three-run double with two down in the fifth and Quest had an RBI single in the seventh. David Bruce and Elijah Lee added two hits apiece.
Andy Carpenter, pitching in relief, earned the decision, tossing four shutout innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts. Starter Eddy Eveland struck out five and allowed an unearned run in three frames.
For Cambridge, which had just two singles, starter Jared Marty struck out 10, allowing two earned on five hits in four innings and was saddled with the loss.
LAKE MILLS 8, CAMBRIDGE 2
Lake Mills 000 230 3 — 8 10 3
Cambridge 100 000 1 — 2 2 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Eveland 3-1-1-0-5-2, Carpenter W; 4-1-0-0-5-3; C: L; Marty 4-5-2-2-10-2, Tesdal 3-5-6-5-4-2.
Leading hitters — LM: Lee 2x3 (2B), Bruce 2x3 (2B), Murphy 3x4 (2B), Quest 2x4.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, WATERLOO 5
Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team opened its season with 15 hits in a 15-5 home win over Waterloo in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 5.
The Warriors scored six times on six hits in the second inning to pull ahead 8-4. Nate Yaroch had a run-scoring single, Caleb Koester produced a two-RBI single, Calvin Murray added an RBI base knock before Kole Lostetter’s two-run triple cleared the bases to cap the frame.
Brock Schneider and Murray had two hits, three runs driven in each.
Warriors starter Keegan Lamp allowed two earned on four hits in two innings to earn the decision. Eli Buchta then permitted an earned run on four hits in three frames.
“Eli Buchta threw three solid innings in relief, including a shutdown inning after the six-run second,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “That allowed us to settle in and build on our lead.
“For not being able to practice much outside, I was pleased with the way that we played defensively. There’s lots to clean up, but it was a good start to our season.”
For the Pirates, Cooper Setz, Antonio Unzueta and Owen Haseleu had two hits each. Waterloo starter Kaden Ring allowed eight earned on six hits in 1 2/3 innings, taking the loss.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, WATERLOO 5 (6)
Waterloo 310 100 — 5 8 2
Lakeside 262 203 — 15 15 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Ring L; 1.2-6-8-8-5-1, Unzueta 2.1-5-4-3-2-2, Haseleu 1.1-4-3-3-1-3; LL: Lamp W; 2-4-4-2-2-2, Buchta 3-4-1-1-1-0, Berg 1-0-0-0-2-1.
Leading hitters — W: Setz 2x3, Unzueta 2x3, Haseleu 2x4 (2B); LL: Yaroch 2x4, Schneider 2x4 (2B), Koester 2x4, Murray 2x3, Lostetter 2x3 (3B), Meis 2x3.