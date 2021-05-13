CAMBRIDGE — Lake Mills won seven events in boys competition at a Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday.
The L-Cats swept the top three spots in the 100 meter dash. Junior Michael Stenbroten won the intrasquad battle in 11.71 seconds, followed by senior Jaxson Retrum (11.74) and senior Adam Moen (11.86).
Lake Mills swept the 200 as well. Junior Carson Lund led the way, winning in 24.40. Stenbroten was second in 24.61 and junior Kyle Popowski was third in 24.96.
Popowski also won the 400 in 54.40 while senior John Wilke took second in 56.21.
The 400 relay team of Ben Buchholtz, Lorenzo Moreno, Cole Flood and J.P. Rguig won in 47.69. The 800 relay team of Lund, Rguig, Rex Cassady and Matthew Stenbroten won in 1:37.22. The 1,600 relay team of Popowski, Isaac Lambert, Jailen Ortega and John Wilke won in 3:47.44.
Senior Grant Horkan won the discus at 107 feet, 2 inches.Sophomore Liam Carrigan won the triple jump (35-9 12).
The Lake Mills girls won six events.
Senior Kayla Will won the shot put (38-4) and discus (106-3). Junior Abigail Toepfer won the long jump (16-2 1/4). Senior Kenzie Nielsen won the 100 (13.60). Sophomore Madison Hahn won the 1,600 (6:27.65). The 1,600 relay team of senior Makena Vesperman, Jenna Hosey, senior Jade Pitta and Nielson won in 4:30.39.