SLINGER — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team grabbed an early lead and fended off host Slinger 12-9 in a nonconference game on Saturday, May 14.
Brock Schneider and Keegan Lamp drove in runs during Lakeside’s three-run first inning. Tyler Marty’s sacrifice fly in the second made it 4-1 and two more runs came around on an error by Slinger second baseman Carter Tennies. Lamp’s run-scoring single in the fourth made it 7-1.
Slinger scored five times on three hits in the home half of the sixth, cutting the lead to 9-8 on a sacrifice fly.
Sam Schmidt doubled to open the Lakeside seventh and scored on a passed ball. Marty and Schneider both drove home runs to give the Warriors (11-9) some breathing room.
“Our offense got going from the beginning today,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “We needed to get our bats going and our offense came through in a big way today. We totaled 13 hits on the day, scored twelve runs, and came away with a big win against a solid team.
“The three runs we scored in the top of the seventh were huge. I was most proud of how we handled their comeback attempt and answered them back with those three runs in the seventh.”
No. 2 hitter Kole Lostetter went 3-for-5 with a double, scoring three times. Leadoff hitter Nolan Meis reached base safely five times, drawing three walks and producing two hits while scoring four runs. Schneider also had a two-hit game.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker earned the decision, allowing three earned on four hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. Reliever Tyler Chopp got the final six outs, allowing an earned run on two hits.
“Junker pitched well and Chopp entered in a difficult situation in the sixth and got out of it, pitching the seventh to earn the save,” Ziel said.