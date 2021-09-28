WISCONSIN DELLS — Yair Perez Ruiz scored twice in the first half as Wisconsin Dells built an early edge, holding off the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team 3-1 in a Capitol Conference game Thursday, Sept. 23.
Perez Ruiz scored off an Alejandro Salazar assist in the fifth minute, adding his second score at the 24-minute mark for the final margin.
Lakeside (6-3-2, 0-3-0 Capitol) senior Kyle Main tied it 1-1 with a goal assisted by junior Jay Yahnke in the seventh minute. The Chiefs’ Manroop Benipal made it 2-1 with an unassisted 15th minute goal.
Warrior senior goalie Calvin Geerdts stopped seven shots.
“We answered an early goal by the Dells with one of our own to tie it at 1-1 within the first ten minutes,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “After conceding two more goals, we kept the Dells out of our net for the rest of the first half and all of the second half. We gave our best effort to adjust to turf, but were unable to find the back of the net for the rest of the game.”
WIS. DELLS 3,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 1 0 — 1
Wis. Dells 3 0 — 3
First half: WD — Perez Ruiz (Salazar), 5:00; LL — Main (Yahnke), 7:00; WD — Benipal, 15:00; Perez Ruiz (Bautista), 24:00; Saves: LL (Geerdts) 8; WD (Paige) 4; Shots on goal: LL 5, WD 10.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Johannes Bourman’s 38th minute goal proved to be the difference for Luther Prep in a 1-0 Capitol Conference road victory over the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Ben Frick was credited for the assist.
The Warriors had a 9-5 edge in shots on goal and keeper Calvin Geerdts made four saves. For the Phoenix, Aleksei Soloviyov stopped nine shots.
“On our parent and senior night, increased energy wasn’t enough to notch a win against Luther Prep,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Despite passing well and having good looks from the outside, we conceded a late goal in the first half. We picked up play in the second half and had a lot of control on Prep’s half. However, the ball would not bounce our way as Kyle Main’s scoring streak this season ends at nine games.”