EAST TROY -- For the second straight postseason game, the Warriors saved their best hitting for crunch time, coming alive in the late innings to advance.
Senior Nathan Chesterman hit the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran baseball team won at second-seeded East Troy 4-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Warriors (13-8) had four of their seven hits in the seventh inning.
Tyler Chopp, as he did in last Thursday's quarterfinal win over Delavan-Darien, got the rally going. Chopp singled to center to lead off the frame and senior Gabe Uttech followed by singling a ground ball to left. Sophomore Nate Yaroch, who was the hero in the playoff opener with a walk-off single, flew out to center for the first out, leaving Chopp at second and Uttech at first.
Chesterman then dug in, lining a 1-0 offering from Ryan Kreft to center to plate two runs and give Lakeside a 3-1 edge. Chesterman moved up to third on a ground out by junior Tyler Marty, scoring an insurance run on junior Brock Schneider's two-out double to left.
"Chesterman has been seeing the ball very well through both playoff games," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. "He is a senior that is not ready for his high school baseball career to end, and does what he can to help out his team defensively and at the plate. All our guys battled at the plate all day long against the East Troy starter, Rice, but couldn't connect.
"Those quality at bats early in the game forced East Troy to go to their number two pitcher, and our batters got aggressive at the plate and made some great things happen late."
Senior Ian Olszewski earned the win for Lakeside, working 6 1/3 innings while allowing two earned on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Olszewski had a six-pitch strikeout to open the seventh before a pair of walks ended his afternoon, bringing Uttech on to close it out.
"Ian didn't let anything rattle him out there on the mound," Dretske said. "His pitches were right there and East Troy was being patient with those that just missed. He showed trust in his defense by making batters put it in play as he went deeper in the game."
Uttech fell behind Alex Reyes 3-1, battling back with a pair strikes to record the punch out looking and the inning's second out. Owen Rice had a run-scoring single to left next, pulling the Trojans (13-9) within 4-2 and sending the winning run to the dish. Uttech retired Tyler Dopke on two pitches on a fielder's choice ground out to first base to make it final.
Lakeside advances to Wednesday's regional final at top-seeded Jefferson, which beat fourth-seeded Big Foot 13-3 on Tuesday. The Warriors advance to their third regional final in as many seasons, winning a regional crown in 2019 after coming up just shy of reaching sectionals in 2018.
Uttech, who was 2-for-4, singled to lead off the game and the Warriors had runners at the corners with two down after a Chesterman single but a strikeout and fly out ended the frame.
Olszewski retired the first five hitters he faced, allowing his first hit with one down in the third. After an error, Olszewski worked out of a bases-loaded one-out jam by getting Rice to line out and Dopke to strike out.
Silas Helmos singled to open the fourth but a 4-6-3 double play quickly stymied the rally and a strikeout by Colby Atkinson ended the frame.
Rice drove in the game's first run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Chesterman, who was 3-for-3, doubled to lead off the sixth and scored on a two-out error by Alex Bruce at shortstop to tie it.
For East Troy, which was outhit 7-6 and didn't have an extra-base knock, Rice struck out 11 and walked four over five two-hit innings on 95 pitches. Kreft took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and a loss.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, EAST TROY 2
Lakeside Lutheran 000 001 3 — 4 7 1
East Troy 000 010 1 — 2 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Olszewski (W; 6.1-5-2-2-4-5), Uttech (SV; 0.2-1-0-0-1-0); ET: Rice (L; 5-2-0-0-11-4), Kreft (2-5-4-3-2-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 3x3 (2 2B), Schneider (2B), Uttech 2x4; ET: Bruce 2x3, Helmos 2x3.