Lakeside Lutheran finished fifth with a team score of 197 while Lake Mills and Luther Prep tied for seventh with scores of 207 in a Capitol Conference boys golf mini-meet Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
Cambridge’s Nick Buckman and Stone Farrugio finished with a 39 and 40, respectively, to lead the field, but the Blue Jays finished a stoke behind first-place Lodi, which shot 172.
Will Popp led Lakeside with a 46. Cooper Jensen finished with a 47, while Brandon Kreutz and Will Meland both shot 52s.
Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer fired a 44, good for a tie for sixth. Henry Ruedebusch shot a 49 for the L-Cats. Lukas Kleinfeldt and Matt Nelson rounded out Lake Mills with a 51 and 63, respectively.
Team scores: Lodi 172, Cambridge 173, New Glarus 183, Monticello/Belleville 194, Lakeside Lutheran 197, Columbus 201, Lake Mills 207, Luther Prep 207, Wisconsin Heights 211.