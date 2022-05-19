hot Baseball: Lee homers, Carpenter throws 2-hitter as L-Cats blank Glarner Knights Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email May 19, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elijah Lee homered and Andy Carpenter tossed a two-hit shutout, propelling the Lake Mills baseball team past New Glarus 10-0 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday, May 17.Carpenter permitted just a pair of singles, striking out five with one walk, to earn the decision.Lee’s three-run shot to center in the sixth enacted the 10-run rule. Ten of the L-Cats’ 16 hits went for extra bases.Lee, who also doubled twice, and Caden Belling had three hits apiece. David Bruce doubled twice and scored twice.Lee doubled home a run in the first and Caleb Quest added an RBI double in the second. Carpenter singled home a run with two away in the fifth to make it 4-0 Lake Mills (13-7).LAKE MILLS 10, NEW GLARUS 0 (6)New Glarus 000 000 — 0 2 0Lake Mills 120 016 — 10 16 2Leading hitters — Lee 3x4 (2 2B, HR), Belling 3x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x4, Da. Bruce 2x4 (2 2B), Quest 2x2 (2B), Murphy (2B), Henderson (2B), Strauss (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — NG: Alt L; 3-6-3-3-5-0, Warrell 2.1-10-7-7-2-0; LM: Carpenter W; 6-2-0-0-5-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Proposed Lake Mills school building cost estimates increase $9M since fall Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund Softball: Grossman, Topel hit home runs as L-Cats beat Warriors 10-2 Lake Mills student accepted into select federal language program Baseball: Henderson, Bruce homer as L-Cats top rival Warriors 5-2 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!