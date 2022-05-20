Jackson Heiman hit a two-run triple during a three-run rally in the fifth inning as Luther Prep’s baseball team completed a Capitol North sweep of rival Lakeside Lutheran with a 4-2 victory on Thursday, May 19.
Luther Prep (13-6, 7-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Parker Winghart reached on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Schupmann.
Lakeside Lutheran (11-10, 5-5) tied it on Tyler Marty’s solo shot -- his third of the season -- to center in the bottom of the first.
The Phoenix took the lead for good in the fifth. Winghart and Schupmann each hit singles and Heiman drove them in with his triple to center. John Westendorf drove in Heiman with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Warriors rallied in the seventh. Starting pitcher Nolan Meis collected his second hit of the game and scored on Brock Schneider’s two-out RBI single. Winghart earned the win in relief when he got the final batter to ground into a fielder’s choice.
"Offensively, we had several opportunities to score in this game," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "We were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. We had a great opportunity in the third with the bases loaded and the middle of order up. Failing to score in that situation really hurt us, as that was a great opportunity to change the complexion of the game. Credit Winghart for bearing down and holding us scoreless in a few of those situations.
"We ended up leaving nine runners on base today. Our approach in those situations needs to improve. We just could not find that breakthrough hit that we have been searching for.
"Our pitchers did a nice job of limiting hard contact. We allowed just four hits on the day and only one was really hit hard. The one that was, Heiman's two-run triple, proved to be the difference in the game."