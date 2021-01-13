Baskets were not easy to come by for either side and both teams were playing for the second time in as many days.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran did connect on eight 3-pointers and held off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 35-27 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Wednesday.
“We’re proud of holding them to 35 points as they have the potential to light it up,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Elle Truckenbrod had four 3s and she’s a 5-foot-9 guard/forward that can go to the rim and get 3s. She did that tonight.”
Junior forward Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with eight points, also grabbing 10 rebounds.
“We were unfortunately not hot from the outside like we were last night (versus Columbus),” Asmus said. “Our girls continue to play hard, but we didn’t clean up on the glass. After an emotional win like we had last night, buckets were hard to find. We had to strap it on and try our best. We kept it close and they stretched it out late.”
Kettle Moraine Lutheran (9-6) led by five at the halftime break after holding the Warriors to one basket, a 3-pointer by senior guard Maya Heckmann, in a 10-plus minute span before stretching their lead to 12 points in the second half. Lakeside (6-7) wasn’t able to make it less than a two-possession game down the stretch.
Truckenbrod scored a game-high 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half for the Chargers. KML has won five straight in the annual series, including last season’s regional semifinal.
The Warriors play at Poynette on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 35,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 27
Kettle Moraine 19 16 — 35
Lakeside Luth. 14 13 — 27
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Kudek 1 0-0 3, Truckenbrod 4 1-2 13, Schwalenberg 1 0-0 3, Strohm 1 0-2 3, Thistle 4 0-0 9, Knoll 1 0-2 2, Poehlman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-6 35.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 6-8 8, Gnabasik 1 0-0 3, Shadoski 0 2-3 2, Uecker 1 0-0 2, Liddecoat 1 0-0 2, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 9-13 27.
3-point goals: KML 8 (Truckenbrod 4, Kudek 1, Schwalenberg 1, Strohm 1, Thistle 1); LL 2 (Heckmann, Gnabasik). Total fouls: KML 15; LL 10.
