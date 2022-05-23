WAUPUN — Brock Schneider hit the go-ahead single in the seventh inning as Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team edged host Waupun 5-4 in a nonconference game on Friday, May 20.
With one away in the seventh, Nolan Meis drew a four-pitch walk. He moved up to second with two away when Tyler Marty was intentionally walked. On an 0-1 count, Schneider lined a shot to right, scoring Meis to make it 5-4.
“We had been searching for that big hit for a while now, and for Brock to step up and come through after they intentionally walked Tyler was great to see,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Winning pitcher Aidan Berg worked a 1-2-3 seventh versus the top of the Waupun order to end it. Berg pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out five while permitting three hits.
“Aidan relieved Jakub Junker in a tough spot and did a terrific job for the remainder of the game,” Ziel said. “Aidan pounded the strike zone with a good mix.”
In the Lakeside fourth, Marty singled and scored on a balk. Kole Lostetter added a run-scoring double before Jakub Junker delivered a two-run single to right with two away.
“That hit by Junker was a big shot in the arm for us that our offense desperately needed,” Ziel said.
Waupun took advantage of four walks in the home half of the fourth en route to scoring four runs, including two on a two-out single by Hunter Kamp, to tie it.
Junker started for Lakeside (12-10), allowing four earned on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
“Defensively, we were a bit shaky, committing three errors,” Ziel said. “However, our defense stepped up and made plays when we needed to.
“Tyler Marty threw a runner out at home in a big spot in the fifth inning, and shortstop Nolan Meis made a nice play in the hole, finished off with a great scoop by Brock Schneider to lead off the seventh. Those were huge, winning plays that we needed.”