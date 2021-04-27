WATERTOWN -- Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team scored seven runs in the second and fourth innings in a 20-3 Capitol North road victory over Luther Prep to open the season on Tuesday.
Jenna Shadoski went 2-for-2, including a home run to right field to lead off the third. Nora Statz hit 4-for-5, driving in three and scoring four times while Olyvia Uecker, Kieghtan Rank and Greta Pingel each tallied three hits.
Rank worked all five innings in the circle, giving up six hits, two earned while striking out four and walking two.
“We hit the ball hard and ran the bases aggressively,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Kieghtan Rank threw a nice game in her first varsity start.”
For the Phoenix, Sophie Eckl had the team’s only extra-base hit with a triple.
Luther Prep plays at Lake Mills while Lakeside travels to face Poynette on Thursday. First pitch for both games is at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 20,
LUTHER PREP 3
Lakeside Lutheran 274 70 — 20 20 1
Luther Prep 030 00 — 3 6 6
Leading hitters: LL: Statz 4x5 (2 2B), Shadoski 2x2 (HR), Gnabasik 2x5, Uecker 3x3, Pingel 3x5, Rank 3x3, Blake 2B. LP: Eckl 3B.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 5-6-3-2-4-2); LP: A. Bortulin (L; 3-14-13-12-1-3), Pechman (0-4-5-5-0-0), E. Bortulin (2-2-2-1-1-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.