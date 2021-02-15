Every team aspires to play its best basketball in the postseason.
The L-Cats certainly did just that in their first playoff game since last season's state semifinal.
Senior center Vivian Guerrero matched a season-high with 20 points and senior guard Taylor Roughen added 18 as the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team beat fourth-seeded Cambridge 72-19 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday.
"This is maybe the hardest we've ever played," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "Our seniors were on a mission from the get-go. It was fun to watch. The defense was locked in from the start.
"We were flying around, executing, boxing out and rebounding. We applied heavy, heavy pressure and we were outstanding on defense which led to easy looks on offense."
Roughen reached the 1,000 career point mark in the first half, joining teammate Julianna Wagner in the 1,000-point club.
"It's really exciting," Roughen said. "It's been a goal of mine since fourth grade. I'm so happy I got to 1,000 points. I'm even more ecstatic right now we're going on in the playoffs and I'm so excited to see what we can do."
"So proud and happy for her," Siska added. "She's an extremely hard worker and coachable kid. Happy for her to reach that milestone. Like Julianna, she's very unselfish. They are both excited about the individual accomplishment, but they have bigger team goals they want to reach."
Lake Mills (20-2) led 53-13 at the halftime break, hitting seven 3s and forcing 15 first-half turnovers.
"They switched some ball screens and that let to mismatches," Siska said. "Taylor got the basket with favorable mismatches and we fed Vivian in the post with a smaller kid on her which led to baskets and a few putbacks. We only had three first-half turnovers. With the way we can score, we can really put up points when we have that many possessions."
Wagner finished with nine points and senior guard Ava Wollin chipped in eight for the L-Cats, who are ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Division 3 poll.
LAKE MILLS 72, CAMBRIDGE 19
Cambridge 13 6 — 19
Lake Mills 53 19 — 72
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 8 0-0 18, Wagner 3 1-2 9, A. Wollin 3 0-0 8, J. Pitta 1 0-0 2, Guerrero 9 1-2 20, Lamke 1 0-0 3, B. Pitta 2 2-2 6, Will 1 0-0 2, E. Wollin 1 0-0 3, Vesperman 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 5-8 72.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 1 0-2 3, Holzhueter 2 3-5 7, Stenklyft 0 0-6 0, Schmude 1 0-1 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Freeland 2 1-2 5. Totals 7 4-16 19.
3-point goals: LM 9 (Roughen 2, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 2, Guerrero 1, Lamke 1, E. Wollin 1); C 1 (Roidt 1). Total fouls: LM 19; C 6.
