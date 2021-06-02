COLUMBUS -- The Warriors hit the equalizer in the 85th minute only to see it matched 60 seconds later.
Ashley Olson scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute as Columbus earned a 4-3 home Capitol Conference victory over the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team on Thursday.
The Warriors (7-6-2, 0-4-2 Capitol) never led or trailed by more than a goal. Freshman Kylie Roekle scored unassisted in the 85th minute to square it at 3.
In the first half, Olson opened the scoring with an 11th-minute goal. Lakeside freshman Olivia Ibeling scored unassisted less than eight minute later to tie it.
After the Cardinals (1-4-3, 1-3-2) scored in the 20th minute, junior Lily Schuetz scored a 41st-minute goal, assisted by senior Mia Murray, to make it a 2-2 game at halftime.
Columbus pulled ahead 3-2 in the 58th minute before Roekle's score.
Lakeside junior goalie Lillian Runke stopped four shots.
The Warriors play at Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside Lutheran 2 1 — 3
Columbus 2 2 — 4
First half — C: Olson (Baerwolf), 10:10; LL: Ibeling, 17:55; C: Baerwolf (Moorad), 19:38; LL: Schuetz (Murray), 40:00.
Second half — C: Moorad (Weink), 58:11; LL: Roekle, 84:00; C: Olson (Moorad), 85:00.
Saves: LL (Runke) 4; C (Hunt) 7.