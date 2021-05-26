Brody Henderson had a pinch-hit three-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Lake Mills baseball team beat visiting Waterloo 8-1 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Elijah Lee worked all seven inning for the L-Cats (8-8). He allowed an unearned run on four hits, striking out five and walking one.
“Lee pitched a great game,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “He threw strikes and the defense worked behind him making the routine plays.”
Lee was also 2-for-3, scoring twice, and Sam Giombetti had two base knocks and scored a pair of runs.
Derek Bruce had a run-scoring single in the first and Lee scored on a wild pitch in the second. Cooper Murphy had an RBI double to center with one down in the fifth. Hunter Fry then stole home on a double steal before Giombetti scored to make it 5-0 on a single by Caden Belling.
Henderson’s no-out three-run shot in the sixth was to centerfield.
“It was a good team win,” Annen said. “After Murphy’s big hit to put us up three, Hunter Frey had a heads up baserunning play from third after we got into a run down to score himself and Sam Giombetti was safe at second. That opened up the lead. Belling increased it after that with a base hit.
“In the sixth, Brody Henderson hit a pinch-hit three-run homer to give us a comfortable lead. Proud of the team as we keep getting better everyday.”
Wyatt Peterson took the loss for the Pirates (4-9), allowing four earned on five hits while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
LAKE MILLS 8, WATERLOO 1
Waterloo 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Lake Mills 110 033 X — 8 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Peterson (L; 4.1-5-5-4-4-1), Hush (1.2-4-3-3-1-0); LM: Lee (W; 7-4-1-0-5-1).
Leading hitters — W: Unzueta 2x3 (2B), Firari (2B). LM: Giombetti 2x3, Lee 2x3 (2B), Murphy (2B), Henderson (HR).