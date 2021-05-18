WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran made the most of five hits in a 5-2 nonconference win over Waterloo on Monday at Fireman’s Park.
Ben Schneider gave Lakeside a 2-0 lead with a two-run single through the left side in the top of the first inning. Tyler Marty hit a leadoff triple to center and scored on Gabe Uttech’s RBI groundout to make it 3-0 in the third.
Waterloo (4-6) answered on a solo shot by Cooper Setz to right in the bottom of the third. Lakeside (6-4) regained a three-run lead on Caleb Koester’s RBI double to center in the fourth. The Pirates once again responded in the bottom of the frame when Antonio Unzueta singled, advanced to second and scored on Wyatt Peterson’s RBI double to center.
The Warriors closed out the scoring in the top of the fifth when Gabe Uttech reached on an error, advanced to second on a walk by Nate Chesterman, stole third and scored on a double steal.
"It was great playing an error-free baseball game tonight and getting the victory," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. "I know the box score says five hits on the night and usually that means a mediocre day batting, but we hit quite a few line drives that Waterloo fielders were able to catch. Waterloo played very well and hit the ball hard as well."
Ben Krueger earned the win for Lakeside, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk over four innings. Ian Olszewski and Eli Buchta finished up in relief.
Unzueta took the loss for Waterloo, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, WATERLOO 2
Lakeside 201 110 0 — 5 5 0
Waterloo 001 100 0 — 2 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-e-er-so-bb) — LL (Krueger W, 4-4-2-2-0-1, Olszewski 1-1-0-0-1-1, Buchta 2-1-0-0-0-0), W (Unzueta L, 5-5-5-4-3-1, Firari 2-0-0-0-0-1)
Leading hitters — LL (Marty 2x4, 3B, Uttech RBI, Schneider 2BI, Koester 2B, RBI), W (Setz 2x3, HR, RBI, Peterson 2B, RBI)