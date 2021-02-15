The Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball program celebrated its senior class and head coach Todd Jahns collected a milestone victory.
Senior forward John O'Donnell scored a team-high 16 points as the Warriors extended their win streak to nine games with a 69-64 nonconference home victory over Catholic Memorial on Senior Day Saturday.
The Warriors' nine seniors each contributed during their final regular-season home game.
"Not all of (our seniors) are part of the regular rotation," Jahns said. "For some of our seniors, their contributions come in practice. That demonstrates the character our guys have. If you don’t have guys willing to sacrifice you don’t have team chemistry. Without that, you don’t do well in tough situations. Our season is a tribute to all of our seniors, even the guys who don’t play a lot."
The win was Jahns' 300th as a varsity coach dating back to his days at Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
"It surprised me a little," Jahns said. "I've been more focused on our season and what’s happening day-to-day and getting ready for the tournament. We kind of brought it up after the game. It’s neat. With the way our kids our playing that’s where our focus needs to be though."
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz and sophomore forward Trey Lauber added 15 apiece for Lakeside (18-4).
The Warriors were up 41-33 at the halftime break, never led by less than three points down the stretch had 11 players score.
"Played as good of a half as we’ve played in the first scoring 41 points," Jahns said. "We were hitting on all cylinders, defense was creating offense and different guys were hitting shots.
"We’re built on the concept of everyone contributing a little bit. Our body of work is significant. This is a group that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Guys really dug down and clawed in the second half. (Catholic Memorial) made twelve 3s. When we got a gap, they hit a 3-pointer. We kept composure and executed offensively. Won it down the stretch with making free throws. Eighteen wins for this group is a tremendous accomplishment."
Junior guard Cameron Pendleton notched a game-best 17 points for Catholic Memorial (8-16).
"Playing against a physical opponent like this was beneficial," Jahns said. "Felt our kids responded well to the challenge. We were every bit as physical as Catholic Memorial. Several of the nonconference games we’ve played, those prepare you as we head into the tournament. At the very least we’re battle tested and playing well at the end of the year."
The second-seeded Warriors host the winner of third-seeded Marshall and sixth-seeded Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 64
Catholic Memorial 33 31 — 64
Lakeside Lutheran 41 28 — 69
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Burns-Jones 3 2-2 10; Riley 2 2-2 8; Kober 3 0-0 8; McGlothlin 3 2-2 11; Giricz 1 1-2 3; Pendleton 5 5-6 17; Emer 1 0-0 2; Sarner 1 0-0 2; Goedheer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-14 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-2 6; Veers 1 1-2 3; Guzman 1 0-1 2; Miller 0 2-2 2; Jahnke 1 0-1 2; Vater 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 1 3-4 5; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 5 2-4 15; Schmidt 0 1-2 1; O’Donnell 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 12-21 69.
3-point goals: CM 12 (McGlothlin 3, Burns-Jones 2, Riley 2, Kober 2, Pendleton 2, Goedheer 1); LL 5 (Lauber 3, Uttech 1, O’Donnell 1). Total fouls: WCM 17; LL 15. Fouled out: Burns-Jones.
