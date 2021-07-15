Lake Mills senior outfielder Sam Giombetti and Lakeside Lutheran senior outfielder Riley Schmidt were first-team all-conference selections in recently held Capitol North baseball voting.
Giombetti had an average of .371, OBP of .505, scored 29 times, drove in 13 runs and stole 15 bases. He was a WBCA All-Star selection and played in last weekend’s All-Star Game in Oshkosh, also earning honorable-mention all-district honors.
“Sam has had a great career for Lake Mills,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “He is always giving it his all when he steps on the field.
“He has left his mark on the Lake Mills baseball program. He was a key member of the conference championship team in 2019 and has been a part of a lot of wins. We will miss Sam very much because of the player he is but even more for the type of energy and passion he brings to the team.”
Schmidt hit .214, scored 12 runs, stole five bases and had a fielding percentage of .810 for the season.
“Riley was willing to play anywhere that would help the team,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. “During conference play, he played about half the games in right field and filled in at second base for a few games.
“He had his best games at the plate during conference play and ended the conference season with a .308 batting average. He was also error-free in right field through those games. Riley is a solid team player and very smart baseball player.”
Columbus senior Trace Kirchberg won Player of the Year honors.
A limited number of first-team infield spots resulted in worthy players sliding to the second team.
Second-team selections included Lakeside Lutheran senior pitcher Ian Olszewski and senior infielders Nathan Chesterman and Gabe Uttech, sophomore catcher Nate Yaroch and junior outfielder Eli Buchta and Lake Mills sophomores Caden Belling (infielder) and Derek Bruce (designated hitter).
Olszewski had an ERA of 4.90 in 10 appearances, striking out 39 and walking 28 over 40 innings. In league games, Olszewski won four of his five starts and averaged more than a strikeout per inning.
Chesterman hit .367 with a team-leading 12 extra-base hits, including three triples and a home run. He had an OBP of .512, slugged .650 with an OPS of 1.162, also stealing nine bases and possessing a .935 fielding percentage as the team’s starting shortstop.
Uttech led the team with an average of .397, had an OBP of .500 and OPS of 1.034, also stealing 11 bases. On the bump, he fanned 42 hitters in 47 innings in 12 appearances with just 13 walks, posting an ERA of 2.98 and 4-4 record, notching two saves.
Yaroch had a fielding percentage of .972, averaged .343 with an OBP of .429 and OPS of .843.
Buchta hit .308 and had a fielding percentage of .875.
Belling had an average of .384 and an OBP of .516, driving in 16 runs while stealing 14 bases and totaling 27 base knocks.
“Caden had a great year and just kept improving throughout the year,” Annen said. “We are excited to have Caden back for two more years.”
Bruce had a .338 average and OPS of 1.052, tallying six doubles and team-leading three home runs along with 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
“Derek had some big hits to keep us in games,” Annen said. “He swings a smooth bat and has great knowledge of the game. We are excited to have Derek back for two more years as well.”
Lakeside Lutheran senior pitcher Ben Krueger, junior infielder Brock Schneider and junior outfielder Tyler Marty were recognized on the honorable-mention team.
Columbus won the league with a 9-1 record followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi each at 6-4, Luther Prep at 5-5 and Lake Mills and Poynette each at 2-8.
The L-Cats played some of their best baseball down the stretch and hope to build off that momentum with a bulk of their team returning next season.
“I like how we grew throughout the season,” Annen said. “We started playing some really good baseball during the last week of the year. The senior group was a part of the first conference championship in some time and has left their mark on Lake Mills baseball. We will miss them.
“We have our whole pitching staff coming back next year and gained a lot of experience at the varsity level this season. I’m excited to see the progress of the players this summer and through the offseason.”
Capitol North Baseball
First team
Pitchers
- Christian Oppor, Columbus, Junior
Elijah Shevey, Luther Prep, Senior
Carson Possehl, Lodi, Senior
Catcher
Carson Richter, Lodi, Senior
Infielders
A.J. Uttech, Columbus, Sophomore
Kyle Schupmann, Luther Prep, Junior
Finn Melchior, Lodi, Senior
Carter Hansen, Poynette, Junior
Outfielders
- Sam Giombetti, Lake Mills, Senior
Riley Schmidt, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Michael Leiterman, Poynette, Junior
Utility Player
- Trace Kirchberg, Columbus, Senior
Designated Hitter
- Mitchell Lane, Lodi, Junior
Player of the Year
- Trace Kirchberg – Columbus
- Indicates Unanimous Selection
Second team
Pitchers
Ian Olszewski, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Brady Ziegler, Lodi, Senior
Catcher
Nate Yaroch, Lakeside Lutheran, Sophomore
Infielders
Nathan Chesterman, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Gabe Uttech, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
James Mobry, Columbus, Senior
Caden Belling, Lake Mills, Sophomore
Outfielders
Brady Schroeder, Columbus, Junior
Eli Buchta, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
David Baumann, Luther Prep, Senior
Utility Player
Trey Traeder, Lodi, Senior
Designated Hitter
Derek Bruce, Lake Mills, Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Pitcher
Ben Krueger, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Catchers
Jefferson Mobry, Columbus, Freshman
Owen Ernest, Luther Prep, Senior
Infielders
Jaymeson Sullivan, Columbus, Sophomore
Brady Link, Columbus, Freshman
Brock Schneider, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
Parker Winghart, Luther Prep, Sophomore
Outfielders
Tyler Marty, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
Mason Lane, Lodi, Freshman
Marcus Winkel, Luther Prep, Junior