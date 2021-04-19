Lake Mills’ Axel Oldenhoff, 10, always knew that he wanted to follow in his family’s love of racing and one day drive a race car too.
Axel finally got that opportunity last year when he turned nine and his parents bought him his first bandolero race car. Axel was able to race his INEX bandolero full-time at multiple tracks throughout Wisconsin.
Being that the INEX series is a traveling series, Axel found himself quickly learning many new tracks. Last year, Axel ran at Jefferson Speedway, Slinger Super Speedway, Dells Raceway Park, Golden Sands Speedway (Wisconsin Rapids) and State Park Speedway (Wausau). This year he is excited because he will be adding Tomah Sparta Speedway to that list and possibly even Elko Speedway in Minnesota.
Axel was able to celebrate quite a few accomplishments in his first year of racing. He was able to bring home one win at Slinger, three wins at Jefferson and one win at Golden Sands. He finished 15th overall in points at Jefferson Speedway and was awarded the 2020 Jefferson Speedway Rookie of the Year award earlier this month.
Axel is a second generation driver following in the footsteps of his dad, Ryan Oldenhoff, who raced quite a few years at Jefferson Speedway. Also his uncle, Nick Heelein, currently races a dirt modified car at Beaver Dam Raceway. Lastly, Axel’s great uncle Scott Null, famously known as “The Man in Black” throughout his years, is also well known throughout Jefferson County for all of his years he has put in racing. Now he finds himself busy officiating races at many different tracks with the ARCA Midwest Touring Series. Axel’s grandpa, Rod Null, raced for many years at different tracks throughout Wisconsin and even enjoyed participating in the 1-on-1 street drags for many years.
Axel would like to thank his sponsors that have helped support him: Schweighardt Concrete, LLC of Johnson Creek; The Highlands of Lake Mills; Ryan’s Auto Care, Inc. of Lake Mills, Scott Null Racing of Lake Mills and Heelein Racing of Fort Atkinson.
Also, a special thanks to Dave Kinnaird for all of your dedicated help every week in the shop and at the track and to Terry Tucker with Jefferson Speedway for having the bandoleros throughout the season.
Formed in 1995, INEX was developed to promote, organize and sanction Legend Cars and Bandoleros for the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia and Europe.
Since then INEX has expanded tremendously, running sanction races in Africa, Australia, Morocco and many other countries.
INEX is the third-largest racing sanctioning body behind NASCAR and International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) with more than 3,500 members. INEX annually sanctions more than 2,500 races.
at more than 300 different tracks throughout the world.
