VERONA — Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann shot a final-round 86 to move up seven spots on the leaderboard and finish 15th during Tuesday’s final round of the WIAA Division 2 State Girls Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.
Heckmann, who shot 93 on Monday for a two-round total of 179, started on the back nine and made three double bogies in her first four holes. She closed strong with a four-over-par 40 on her second nine, a stretch which included a birdie on the 428-yard par-five second hole and four pars.
“Once she came around on the second nine, something fired up in her and she did really well,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It was fun to watch. She really dug deep and finished strong. That birdie on hole No. 2 sort of set her on a great path.
“We loved it because if she made a birdie, her dad would have to do pushups. That put a huge smile on her face. That started to turn her round around in a positive way. On hole No. 9, she nailed a nice putt to finish the championship. We knew she would score better (on Tuesday) because the weather was favorable. The course conditions were still really wet and the greens were tough.
“She stayed out of the sand today and her drives were long and straight which is helpful. She made some good, solid putts.”
Heckmann had support from family and friends as she embarked on the state tournament nearby her Middleton home for the second time in three seasons (last year’s event which Lakeside competed in as a team was held at Blackwolf Run in Kohler).
“You can see improvement from her freshman year as she grows in her game,” Lostetter said. “It was great to see her teammates out supporting her. It was great they could come and support her. That support helped her game and put lots of smiles on her face seeing friends and family there.”
Heckmann noted the 10-foot birdie putt on the second hole as a boost she needed to close strong.
“That helped kickstart the rest of the nine and put me in a better mood,” she said. “Made me more confident in my putting.”
Heckmann struggled on the first day in rainy conditions with bunker play and at times on the putting surface. Things started to click on her final nine of the tournament.
“On that back nine, things clicked together,” she said. “My drives were good. I was hitting my approach shots closer to the greens and making putts.”
Heckmann enjoyed the atmosphere of such a big tournament and was appreciative of all those who came out in support.
“It was really fun,” Heckmann said. “It had a little bit of a deja vu feeling from freshman year as I was playing the course. I was a little more relaxed and less nervous this time around since I knew I had gotten better since then.
“It was fun to have friends and family come out and support me. Fun to see them have my back out there and know they supported me no matter how I played.”