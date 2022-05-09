hot Boys golf: Warriors third at Columbus Invitational Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email May 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLUMBUS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team shot 377 to place third at the Columbus Invitational contested at Columbus Country Club on Saturday, May 7.Lodi took first while the host Cardinals placed second.Brandon Kreutz led Lakeside with a round of 92. Noah Weidner (93), Bear Deavers (94) and Cooper Jensen (98) also scored. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lake Mills Middle School vending machine promotes reading Planners project Lake Mills will need to develop 252 more acres by 2040 Fischer’s sign in downtown Lake Mills deemed public art, will be restored Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Lake Mills Leader letters to the editor Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!