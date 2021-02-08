Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored a career-high 35 points, including 23 in the second half, as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated Poynette 79-65 in a Capitol North game at LMHS on Monday.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added a season-high 29 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. Stoddard hit six 3-pointers and was 9-for-13 from the free throw line.
“Charlie and Drew shot the ball well,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Poynette came out in zone and those two shot them out of it in the first half. They had to go man in the second half. We played through Charlie in the post and Drew made some plays off the dribble in the second half.”
The L-Cats, who scored three points shy of their season high, led 10-2 early and 40-27 at the halftime break. Lake Mills, which has won 11 of its last 12 games, led by no less than six in the second half, improving to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the Capitol.
Senior forward Grant Horkan chipped in seven points for Lake Mills and Stoddard bested his previous career high from a season ago by six.
Senior forward Nik Feller led Poynette (10-7, 3-4) with 29 points and senior guard Kelby Petersen finished with 15 points.
“Nik Feller plays well for Poynette,” Hicklin said. “He’s a tough scorer to stop with long arms and length. There was lots of good players going at it offensively tonight.”
The Pumas had a four-game win streak halted.
Lake Mills hosts Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academies Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills earned a No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 2 region and will host the winner of fifth-seeded Jefferson and fourth-seeded Whiewater in the semifinals on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 79,
POYNETTE 65
Poynette 26 39 — 65
Lake Mills 40 39 — 79
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Peterson 5 2-2 15; B. Chadwick 1 0-0 2; McCormick 0 1-2 1; Keller 1 0-0 3; Feller 12 4-4 29; C. Peterson 6 2-3 15. Totals 25 9-11 65.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 10 9-13 35; Retrum 2 0-0 4; Moen 2 0-2 4; Bender 10 4-8 29; Horkan 2 2-2 7. Totals 26 15-25 79.
3-point goals: P 6 (K. Peterson 3, Keller 1, Feller 1, C. Peterson 1); LM 12 (Stoddard 6, Bender 5, Horkan 1). Total fouls: P 16; LM 14. Fouled out: Foster, B. Chadwick.
