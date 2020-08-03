The Lake Mills Recreation Department is offering fall soccer to children in grades 4K to eighth this fall. Registration deadline is Aug. 21.
There is a 4K parent/child soccer skills program offered Saturdays at Rotary Park from 9 to 9:45 a.m. running from Sept. 19 to Oct. 10. The program description indicates it is an introduction to soccer, and parent participation is mandatory. Registration is $25 for residents, and $35 for non-residents.
The U12 junior soccer is a combination of eight versus eight or 11 versus 11 soccer games. Teams will be set up each week by coaches. The coaches will plan mass practices during the week and coach games Saturdays.
The program will run Sep. 19 through Oct. 17 at Wallace Park from 10 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. and is for children in grades six, seven and eight. Registration fees are the same as for the 4K program.
Fall rec soccer for grades 5K through five will be held Sept. 19 through Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Practices will start 2-3 weeks before games. Practices and games will be held at Rotary Park. Registration fees are the same as for the 4K program.
To register, or to find more information, visit the website at https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getsubcategory/category_id/5/program_id/5, or contact the recreation department office at 920-648-2215.
