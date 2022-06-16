Six area players were voted first-team all-conference in baseball for the Capitol North in recently held voting.
Senior outfielder Andy Carpenter and juniors Eddy Eveland (pitcher) and Derek Bruce (infield) represented the L-Cats on the first-team list.
Carpenter, who logged most of his innings in center field, had an ERA of 1.63 in 34 1/3 innings. He had a fielding percentage of .955 and committed only one error.
“Andy was in center field for us most of the year and also pitched,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “I know he would have liked to hit a little better, but he always seemed to find a way on base. He led our team in stolen bases, sac bunts and was steady all year along in the outfield. He is a player you love to have on your team because he works hard and does it the right way.”
Eveland worked 50 innings and registered an ERA of 2.66, striking out 62 while walking 21.
“Eddy was the guy we went to for seven out of our 10 conference games,” Annen said. “He is a horse on the mound that loves to pitch and is always battling. Every time he takes the hill, we feel good about our chance to win the game. He pitched a gem in his last outing against Columbus, going all 7 in a 2-1 victory.”
Bruce hit .514 with an on-base percentage of .583 and OPS of 1.255. He drove in 22 runs, scored 15 times and totaled nine extra-base hits.
“I believe Derek to be one of the best players in our league and the area,” Annen said. “His numbers speak for themselves. He is a tough out every time he is at the plate. He always seems to find a way to impact the game. He is also very solid at third base with great hands. It’s rare a ball gets by Derek.”
Senior outfielder Tyler Marty, junior catcher Nate Yaroch and sophomore pitcher Aidan Berg represented the Warriors as first-team selections.
Marty averaged .402 with an on-base percentage of .474 and an OPS of 1.145, driving in 23 runs while scoring 29 times. He had 11 extra-base knocks, including four homers.
“Tyler proved to be one of the top outfielders in the area this year,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “The combination of range and a strong throwing arm made Tyler a rock for us defensively.
“Offensively, the speed, bat, and power tools were on display all year. He is the rare position player that can take over a game. It was enjoyable to watch Tyler compete every day and we will certainly miss his presence.”
Yaroch hit .379 with an on-base percentage of .493 and OPS of 1.011. He had 20 RBIs, 14 runs scored.
“Nate had a really solid, consistent season at the plate and behind the plate,” Ziel said. “His approach and production offensively was excellent, but his growth at catcher was fantastic. Nate deserves a lot of credit for helping turn our inexperienced pitching into a strength by the end of the year.”
Berg pitched 40 innings and finished with a record of 5-3. He registered an ERA of 2.275, striking out 44 with 15 walks.
“Our pitching was a bit of a question mark heading in, but Aidan’s emergence on the mound helped answer those questions,” Ziel said. “His confidence, poise, baseball sense, and ability to throw his off speed for strikes allowed him to become our top guy.
“He is a great kid that his teammates and coaches trust, and he did a really nice job for us this season.”
Lake Mills senior pitcher Elijah Lee and senior infielder David Bruce as well as Lakeside Lutheran senior infielder Brock Schneider and freshman infielder Nolan Meis garnered second-team accolades.
Lee pitched 33 2/3 innings, posted an ERA of 2.50 and finished with a record of 6-1.
Bruce hit .388 and had seven extra-base hits.
Schneider hit .343, driving in 20 with 14 runs scored.
Meis hit .303 with an on-base percentage of .495. He scored 24 times and drew 23 walks.
Honorable mention selections for the L-Cats include junior Caden Belling and sophomores Brody Henderson and Cooper Murphy.
Belling hit .346, Henderson hit .304 and Murphy hit .417.
Columbus won the Capitol North with a record of 8-2, followed by Lake Mills and Luther Prep each at 7-2, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Lodi at 3-7 and Poynette at 0-10.
2022 Capitol North Baseball All-Conference
Player of the Year: Christian Oppor, Columbus
First Team
Name Position Class School
Christian Oppor Pitcher Senior Columbus
Eddy Eveland Pitcher Junior Lake Mills
Aidan Berg Pitcher Sophomore Lakeside Lutheran
Nate Yaroch Catcher Junior Lakeside Lutheran
Aaron Uttech Infield Junior Columbus
Derek Bruce Infield Junior Lake Mills
Parker Winghart Infield Junior Luther Prep
Kyle Schupmann Infield Senior Luther Prep
Tyler Marty Outfield Senior Lakeside Lutheran
Jackson Heiman Outfield Senior Luther Prep
Andy Carpenter Outfield Senior Lake Mills
Brady Link Utility Player Sophomore Columbus
Matt Lincicum Utility Player Freshman Lodi
Carter Hansen Utility Player Senior Poynette
Keegan Fleischman Designated Hitter Junior Lodi
Second Team
Name Position Class School
Elijah Lee Pitcher Senior Lake Mills
Sylas Winkel Pitcher Sophomore Luther Prep
Jefferson Mobry Catcher Sophomore Columbus
Garrett Thurston Catcher Senior Poynette
David Bruce Infield Senior Lake Mills
Brock Schneider Infield Senior Lakeside Lutheran
Nolan Meis Infield Freshman Lakeside Lutheran
Mitchel Lane Infield Senior Lodi
Brady Schroeder Outfield Senior Columbus
Connor Heckendorf Outfield Senior Luther Prep
TJ Mickelson Outfield Junior Lodi
Mike Leiterman Outfield Senior Poynette
Honorable Mention
Name Class School
Brody Henderson Sophomore Lake Mills
Marcus Winkel Senior Luther Prep
Jaymeson Sullivan Junior Columbus
Ryely Nachreiner Sophomore Columbus
Caden Belling Junior Lake Mills
Cooper Murphy Sophomore Lake Mills
Marcus Fitzsimmons Senior Luther Prep
Owen Wendt Senior Lodi
Chase Hansen Sophomore Poynette
Andrew Pfeffer Senior Columbus
Axell Allain Freshman Columbus