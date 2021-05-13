In the span of minutes early Tuesday evening, the Lake Mills softball team closed out Lakeside Lutheran for an 8-0 Capitol North victory at Rotary Park.
Moments later, the L-Cats propelled into a first-place tie in the league by virtue of Poynette’s 1-0 loss versus Columbus, a defeat that snaps the Pumas’ 50-plus game winning streak overall.
Taylor Roughen struck out 11 over seven innings of four-hit ball, permitting no walks. Roughen helped her own cause with a one-out double to center, which plated Ellie Evenson, to open the scoring in the first. McKenna Grossman had a run-scoring double to make it 2-0 in the second.
With two outs in the frame, Roughen hit a three-run shot to center, her first of the season, as the L-Cats (7-2, 4-1 Capitol) pulled ahead by five.
“Our bats really came alive tonight,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “We hit the ball hard and often to give Taylor offensive support. Taylor’s pitching right now is simply dominant. She has total control over all of her pitches and is hitting her spots as well as I’ve ever seen her do.
“This was a true team win. Lakeside is a very good, well-coached team with great discipline offensively and defensively. This was an important win for us.”
Evenson, Roughen, Avery Chilson, Syd Schwartz and Ava Klienfelt all finished 2-for-4. Grossman was 2-for-3, scoring twice, and Belle Topel doubled and crossed home two times.
Keightan Rank pitched six innings for Lakeside, allowing five earned runs on 15 hits while striking out four and walking two.
The Warriors (6-4, 3-2) had just four singles.
Lakeside hosts Luther Prep on Friday at 5 p.m.
The L-Cats play at Columbus Friday at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 8, LAKESIDE 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Lake Mills 140 012 X — 8 15 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 6-15-5-2-4; LM: Roughen 7-4-0-0-11.
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 2x4 (2B), Roughen 2x4 (2B, HR), Chilson 2x4, Schwartz 2x4, Klienfelt 2x4, Grossman 2x3 (2B), Topel 2B.
MONDAY’S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 14, RANDOLPH 3
RANDOLPH — The Lake Mills softball team scored 10 first-inning runs in a 14-3 nonconference win at Randolph on Monday.
The L-Cats (6-2) drew five consecutive one-out walks in the first. Taylor Wollin had a two-run single, Tessa Kottwitz had a run-scoring single and Ellie Evenson produced a two-RBI triple.
Taylor Roughen pitched two shutout innings, striking out five, to earn the victory. Avery Chilson allowed three earned on six hits over four innings of relief.
Evenson had three hits in five at bats, driving in three and scoring three times. Wollin totaled three hits and also scored on three occasions. Kottwitz had two hits and Syd Schwartz drove in a pair.
Randolph’s Briane Baird hit a three-run home run in the third.
LAKE MILLS 14, RANDOLPH 3 (6)
Lake Mills (10)00 103 — 14 11 1
Randolph 003 000 — 3 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Roughen (W; 2-0-0-0-0-5), Chilson (4-6-3-3-2-8); R: Kohlbeck (L; 6-11-14-11-10-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 3x5 (3B), Grossman (2B), Kottwitz 2x5, Wollin 3x4; R: Spors 2x3, Baird (HR).