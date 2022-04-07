Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team lost to visiting East Troy 5-0 in a nonconference game to open the season on Tuesday, April 5.

The Trojans’ Jolie Thompson scored in the sixth, 45th and 46th minutes for her hat trick and Callie Nelson (65th minute) and Becca Barber (80th minute) added goals.

Lakeside goalie Ava Wilson had nine saves. The Warriors were outshot, 14-1.

