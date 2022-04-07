hot Girls soccer: Warriors fall to Trojans in league opener Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team lost to visiting East Troy 5-0 in a nonconference game to open the season on Tuesday, April 5.The Trojans’ Jolie Thompson scored in the sixth, 45th and 46th minutes for her hat trick and Callie Nelson (65th minute) and Becca Barber (80th minute) added goals.Lakeside goalie Ava Wilson had nine saves. The Warriors were outshot, 14-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lund, Graham win Lake Mills School Board races Poe's works come to Lake Mills High School auditorium this weekend One contested race on for Lake Mills School Board on April 5 ballot WIAA approves fall sports changes Baseball roundup: L-Cats, Warriors win season openers Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin