BELLEVILLE — The Lake Mills girls and boys track and field teams took first at the Raider Invitational Friday at Belleville High School.
The L-Cat girls finished with 159 points, while the boys scored 211 points.
"Another great showing from the girls team," Lake Mills girls track and field coach Kathy Rosecke said. "I could not be any prouder of all the girls on the team. They have been working hard and I am glad to see them get the recognition they deserve."
"Friday’s invitational in Belleville was a huge success for both programs," Lake Mills boys track and field coach Dan Zaeske added. "For the first time in the seven years I have been coaching track here at Lake Mills, both the boys and girls teams took home the first place trophy."
"Guys team won with 211 points, which was over 100 points from the second place team. It truly was a whole-team effort- from our sprinters to our jumpers and throwers. Everyone stepped up big and either had lifetime PR’s or came very close.
"These guys came in seeking a team title after finishing as the runner-up two years ago."
Lake Mills juniors Michael Stenbroten and Kyle Popowski both won two individual events. Stenbroten won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.47 seconds and earned the top time in the 200 meter dash with a 24.01. He also took gold in the 4x100 relay, teaming with seniors Charlie Cassady, Jaxson Retrum and Adam Moen for a time of 44.86.
Popowski finished first in the 400 meter dash (54.20) as well as the 110 meter hurdles (16.42) two days after being cleared with a wrist injury. Adam Moen and Jaxson Retrum won the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (38-08), respectively. Retrum placed second in the 100 meters (11.74) while Moen tied his personal-best mark in the high jump and was third in the 200 meters (24.55).
The 4x400 relay team of Popowski, senior John Wilke, Retrum and sophomore Liam Carrigan was third in 3:43.78.
The L-Cat boys also had first-place individual finishes from Cassady and senior Tyler Theder. Cassady, who was third in the 100 meters (11.80), won the shot put with a 44-06 and Theder was second with a throw of 44-01. Theder won the discus with a 125-03.
Sophomore Rex Cassady was second in the long jump (18-10) and freshman JP Rguig was third (18-07). Both marks were personal bests.
The Lake Mills girls won five individual events, including three on the track.
Sophomore Kenzie Nielsen won the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.42, while senior Lauren Winslow finished first in the 400 meter dash with a 1:04.14. Nelsen added a third-place showing in the 100 meters (13.67).
Senior Jade Pitta earned the top spot in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:03.69. In the shot put, senior Kayla Will won with a 37-04. Will also claimed the discus (107-07).
The 4x400 relay group of sophomore Jenna Hosey, senior Makena Vepserman, freshman Sydney Burling and Winslow took first in 4:29.76. The 4x800 relay of Burling, sophomore Madison Hahn, Pitta and senior Libby Porter took fourth (11:24.86).
Vesperman was second in the 300 meters hurdles with a mark of 52.86 and second in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Sophomore Ali Dean took second in the triple jump with a 29-00.5 effort and Hahn was second in the 3200 meters with a time of 14:14.54.
Freshman Ava Vesperman took third in the 1600 meters (6:11.98) and Porter was third in the 3200 meters (14:32.90).
Hosey placed second in the 400 meters (1:05.66) and junior Meghann Christian was second in the discus (90-08) and fourth in the shot put (29.04).
Winslow was fourth in the high jump (4-08) and junior Hannah Alexander was fourth in the discus (85-08) and fifth in the shot put (29-0).
Team scores (boys) — Lake Mills 211, Cambridge 101, Deerfield 92, Benton-Scales 87, Sugar River 82, Lodi 35, Monticello 34, Waterloo 27, Albany 1.
Team sores (girls) — Lake Mills 159, Benton-Scales 135, Sugar River 81, Waterloo 67.5, Deerfield 66.5, Albany 55, Cambridge 42, Lodi 36, Monticello 3.