Senior Lily Schuetz scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team edged Central Wisconsin Christian 1-0 in a snowy nonconference game at LLHS on Friday, April 8.

Schuetz snuck a low shot past the outstretched reach CWC goalie Mary Doughty. Averi Wolfram was credited with the assist for the Warriors (1-2-0).

Lakeside keeper Ava Wilson made one save.

The Warriors play at Lake Mills to open Capitol Conference play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1,

CWC 0

CWC 0 0 -- 0

Lakeside 0 1 -- 1

Second half: LL -- Schuetz (Wolfram), 65:00.

Saves: CWC (Doughty) 8, LL (Wilson) 1.

Shots on goal: CWC 1, LL 9.

