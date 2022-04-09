Lakeside Lutheran senior Lily Schuetz scores the game-winning goal in the 65th minute of a home game against Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday. The Warriors won 1-0 and Averi Wolfram assisted on the score.
Lakeside Lutheran's Lily Schuetz (left) and Averi Wolfram celebrate a 65th-minute goal by Schuetz during a nonconference home game against Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday. The Warriors won 1-0 and Wolfram assisted on the score.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Lily Schuetz scores the game-winning goal in the 65th minute of a home game against Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday. The Warriors won 1-0 and Averi Wolfram assisted on the score.
Lakeside Lutheran's Lily Schuetz (left) and Averi Wolfram celebrate a 65th-minute goal by Schuetz during a nonconference home game against Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday. The Warriors won 1-0 and Wolfram assisted on the score.
Senior Lily Schuetz scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team edged Central Wisconsin Christian 1-0 in a snowy nonconference game at LLHS on Friday, April 8.
Schuetz snuck a low shot past the outstretched reach CWC goalie Mary Doughty. Averi Wolfram was credited with the assist for the Warriors (1-2-0).
Lakeside keeper Ava Wilson made one save.
The Warriors play at Lake Mills to open Capitol Conference play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.