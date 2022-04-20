COLUMBUS -- Christian Oppor homered and struck out 13 in five innings as Columbus topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran baseball team 6-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, April 19.
Oppor earned the win, allowing an unearned run on one hit while walking one on 92 pitches. Brady Link was tagged with four earned runs, walking five, over an inning-plus of work. AJ Uttech struck out two and pitched a scoreless seventh after entering mid-inning to pick up the save.
"His velocity was legit and we had a really difficult time making any sort of contact against him," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said of Oppor.
The defending league-champion Cardinals plated a pair in the first inning before pulling ahead 3-0 through three. Nate Yaorch got Lakeside (3-2, 1-1 Capitol North) on the board with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Oppor hit a two-run shot with one out later in the frame, extending the lead to 6-1. The Warriors chipped away with two runs in the sixth as Tyler Chopp drew a walk with the bases loaded and Kole Lostetter scored on a balk.
Tyler Marty then ripped a two-run shot to dead center in seventh to make it 6-5. After Brock Schneider walked, Uttech entered and retired the side in order.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta allowed five earned on seven hits in five innings, taking the loss. Keegan Lamp pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.
"I was very pleased with how we fought back to the last out and continued to compete," Ziel said. "We only had two hits, but found a way to get guys on base and give ourselves a chance."