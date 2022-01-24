WATERLOO — Junior center Bella Pitta led all scorers with 23 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated Waterloo 58-29 on Monday, Jan. 24, extending its win streak to 10 games.
Lake Mills (14-3) led 28-16 at halftime behind Pitta, who scored 11 of her points. Seven L-Cats scored in each half.
Pitta, who had a major size advantage inside, scored a majority of her 23 points on post ups and had a few putbacks. The L-Cats were 4-for-28 from 3-point range.
“We finished well inside and forced a bunch of turnovers defensively,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We struggled from 3-point range despite having good, open looks. They just wouldn’t fall tonight.
“For a majority of the game, we played well defensively. We still had way too many unforced turnovers on our end. We have to get that corrected by starting to execute what we work on every day. We have to have better focus and understand we need to value each possession. That’s harder with a younger group.”
Sophomore forward Brenna Huebner scored 17 points to pace Waterloo (6-9).
The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday night.
LAKE MILLS 58, WATERLOO 29
Lake Mills 28 30 — 58
Waterloo 16 13 — 29
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 1 3-4 5, Hosey 2 1-2 7, Burling 2 0-0 4, Guerrero 2 0-0 5, T. Wollin 3 1-4 7, Pitta 10 3-4 23, Kleinfeldt 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 8-14 58.
Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Jaehnke 2 0-2 4, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 7 2-4 17, Rahn 1 0-0 2, Boumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 2-6 29.
Three-point goals — LM (Hosey 2, Guerrero, Williams), W (Huebner)
Total fouls — LM 12, W 14
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Junior forward Bella Pitta led all scorers with 21 points and hit her first career 3-pointer as the Lake Mills girls basketball team won its ninth straight game, topping visiting Belmont 56-42 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Jan. 22
“Bella did a great job rebounding and went up strong around the basket,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “She hit a 3, scored on post ups and putbacks.
“We’re happy with the win against a team that’s undefeated in its conference and a good Division 5 team. It’s a good win, but we have a lot of things on our end we have to do better. We have to put an entire game together without some of these five-minute lulls.”
The L-Cats (13-3) jumped ahead by double digits in the early going but saw their lead cut to six at the break. Lake Mills came out of the break strong to go back up double figures but didn’t close it out as soon as they could of in part because of 19 turnovers and unsound defensive play.
Junior guard Jenna Hosey added 12 points, hitting three of the team’s nine 3-pointers, sophomore guard Syndey Burling chipped in eight points and sophomore wing Taylor Wollin finished with seven.
For Belmont (13-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, junior forward Tori Nodolf scored all eight of her points in the second half and the team did not make a 3-point shot.
LAKE MILLS 56, BELMONT 42
Belmont 20 22 — 42
Lake Mills 26 30 — 56
Belmont (fg ft-ftm pts) — L. Riechers 2 1-1 5, Hodgson 1 0-2 2, Rogers 1 2-2 4, Crapp 3 0-2 6, Freeman 2 1-1 5, K. Riechers 1 0-0 2, Nodolf 3 2-4 8, Runde 0 5-6 5, Howell 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 12-20 42.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 1 2-3 5, Hosey 4 1-2 12, Burling 2 2-2 8, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 3 0-0 7, Pitta 9 2-6 21. Totals 20 7-13 56.
Three-point goals — LM (Hosey 3, Burling 2, E. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, T. Wollin 1, Pitta 1) 9.
Total fouls — B 17, LM 18.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
WISCONSIN DELLS -- Junior forward Bella Pitta notched a game-high 19 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team increased its win streak to seven, beating Wisconsin Dells 53-44 on the road in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Sophomore forward Taylor Wollin added 12 points -- all from beyond the arc --and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin and sophomore guard Sydney Burling totaled eight points each. The L-Cats (11-3) hit 10 3-pointers.
Junior center Abbie Thundercloud led Wisconsin Dells (8-7) with 14 points.
LAKE MILLS 53,
WISCONSIN DELLS 44
Lake Mills 27 26 -- 53
Wisconsin Dells 21 23 -- 44
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) -- E. Wollin 3 0-0 8, Hosey 2 0-0 6, Burling 3 0-0 8, T. Wollin 4 0-1 12, Pitta 8 3-4 19. Totals 20 3-5 53.
Wisconsin Dells -- Michalsky 1 2-4 4, Meister 2 2-3 7, Anchor 4 0-0 9, Ketelhut 2 4-6 8, Smith 1 0-5 2, Thundercloud 6 2-2 14. Totals 16 10-20 44.
Three-point goals -- LM (T. Wollin 4, Burling 2, Hosey 2, E. Wollin 2) 10; WD (Anchor 1, Meister 1) 2.
Total fouls -- LM 18, WD 12.
Fouled out -- LM Burling