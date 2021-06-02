The Lake Mills boys track and field team earned an 82-48 win over Columbus while the girls won 68-62 in a Capitol Conference double dual at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cat boys won eight events. Junior Michael Stenbroten won the 100-meter dash in 11.71 seconds and the 200 (24.11). Junior Kyle Popowski won the 400 meters in 54.07 and the 110 hurdles in 16.38. Senior Grant Horkan won the 300 hurdles in 44.25. The 400 relay team of junior Carson Lund, Stenbroten and seniors Jaxson Retrum and Adam Moen won in 44.39. The 1,600 relay team of Moen, Retrum, Horkan and senior John Wilke won in 3:40.42. Freshman J.P. Rguig won the long jump with a mark of 18-0.5.
Retrum was second in the 100 (11.85). Moen was second in the 200 in 24.71. Senior Quentin Saylor was second in the 800 in 2:22.81. Horkan was second in the 110 hurdles in 17.29. Sophomore Ben Buchholtz was second in the shot put with a throw of 40-7.5. Senior Tyler Theder was second in the discus (124-9).
The Lake Mills girls won seven events. Sophomore Kenzie Nielsen won the 200 meters in 28.36. Senior Lauren Winslow won the 400 in 1:02.78. Freshman Ava Vesperman won the 800 in 2:36.18. Senior Makena Vesperman won the 300 hurdles in 51.57. The 1,600 relay of Winslow, sophomore Jenna Hosey, Makena Vesperman and Ava Vesperman won in 4:19.31. Senior Kayla Will won the shot put (39-8) and the discus (109.11).
Nielsen was second in the 100 meters in 13.84. Sophomore Madison Hahn was second in the 800 in 2:45.52. Junior Meghann Christian was second in the shot put (30.0) and discus (99-9).
Team scores — girls: Sugar River 98, Waterloo 34; Lake Mills 68, Columbus 62
Team scores — boys: Sugar River 98, Waterloo 48; Lake Mills 82, Columbus 48
100 meters: 1, Stenbroten, LM, :11.71. 200: 1, Stenbroten, LM, :24.11. 400: 1, Popowski, LM, :54.07. 800: 1, Scholey, BNG, 2:14.53. 1,600: 1, McGee, C, 4:59.26. 3,200: 1, Nelson, BNG, 10:53.83. 110 hurdles: 1, Popowski, LM, :16.38. 300 hurdles: 1, Horkan, LM, :44.25. 400 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Lund, Stenbroten, Retrum, Moen), :44.39. 800 relay: 1, Columbus (Richmond-Lee, Hensler, Zittel, Ekern), 1:38.67. 1,600 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Moen, Retrum, Horkan, Wilke), 3:40.42. 3,200 relay: 1, Belleville/New Glarus (Nelson, Scholey, Welhouse, Wilder), 9:38.64. High jump: 1, Carthew, C, 5-6. Pole vault: 1, Fugate, W, 9-6. Long jump: 1, Rguig, LM, 18-0½. Triple jump: 1, Brunel, C, 38-6½. Shot put: 1, Rennhack, C, 46-6. Discus: 1, Rennhack, C, 147-2.